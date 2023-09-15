Hermetic Delight To Release New Single 'Lust For Life' This Month

Avant-garde trio Hermetic Delight will unveil an uplifting new offering 'Lust For Life'.

Over more than a decade, Hermetic Delight has undergone various musical transformations, exploring different identities and styles. Their post-punk signature sound has been enriched with pop influences and avant-garde intentions throughout the release of their three EPs and one album.

The band, hailing from Strasbourg, now returns with their latest single 'Lust For Life', showcasing a fresh approach to their music-making process and aesthetics. It is the first song that the entire band has written collaboratively, from start to finish.

Speaking about the meaning behind the song, Hermetic Delight shared:

'Lust For Life' is a hymn to the present moment. a rebirth, an awareness. a desire to get off the moving train. It's a revelation inspired by the blessings of a context we all had to face a couple of years ago.

Arriving alongside a captivating music video directed by Laurens Saint Gaudens, 'Lust For Life' is further brought to life through this intimate 80s tinged visualiser. This latest release follows their recent single 'Tied Up', which marked the band's return after the critically acclaimed debut album F.A. Cult in 2020. The album enabled the band to broaden their musical horizons and explore different genres, resulting in a unique avant-pop sound.

With support from prestigious publications such as Rolling Stone France, God is in the TV, Rock & Folk, and Psychedelic Baby Magazine, Hermetic Delight is undoubtedly making a lasting impression with their exceptional artistry.

Photo Credit: Pierre Frigeni