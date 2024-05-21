Henry Lau & Eric Nam to Headline MetaMoon Music Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MetaMoon Music Festival, the event celebrating Asian/AAPI artists and pop culture, is back with two days of programming during the last weekend of September. Headlining the concert at the newly renovated Brooklyn Paramount on Saturday, September 28th will be global superstars Eric Nam and Henry Lau, with rising artists Emei and SUNKIS rounding out the rest of the lineup. This concert marks a milestone for Henry Lau as he makes his solo performance debut in the United States, giving his fans the chance to see him perform live for the first time.

On Friday, September 27th, the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) will collaborate with MetaMoon to host the second edition of The Summit: Rise of Asian Artists and their Global Fandom.

The one-day conference on Asian artists and representation in the music industry will be open to students and feature panel discussions and masterclasses by industry professionals. In keeping with the ethos of MetaMoon to spotlight Asian/AAPI talent, on stage and behind the scenes, students and next generation music execs will have the chance to network, meet their peers, and explore the intersection of music, business and the most populous region in the world.

“We are excited to bring MetaMoon back to Brooklyn for two incredible days spotlighting Asian/AAPI artists and pop culture, and to give our fans the chance to see their favorite artist live,” said Grace Chen, founder of MetaMoon. “We are grateful to partner with the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment to continue our mission of amplifying the voices of Asian/AAPI talent, not just on stage, but in the boardroom as well, which starts in the classroom.”

The first edition of the summit took place in February 2023 at the LIU Brooklyn campus, and brought together dynamic executives from organizations like Ticketmaster, Equity Distribution, Sony Music Japan, New Balance, IW Group, Pandora, Meta and many more. The speakers analyzed a range of industry topics, including the expanding influence of Asian music, how brands can best engage with emerging and establish Asian artists, the ways the rapidly-evolving genre can bridge cultural divides and more.

“We look forward to working alongside MetaMoon Festival to facilitate academic discussions about the global impact of AAPI/Asian artists,” Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment Dean Tressa Cunningham said. “It’s vital that our students develop a well-rounded perspective of and appreciation for the global music industry.”

Produced in partnership with Live Nation, the festival celebrates Asian artists, culture and fans while embracing the diverse communities in Brooklyn and across New York City. MetaMoon’s mission to bridge cultures through the global language of music and the discovery of Asian pop culture continues throughout the year with live events, The Summit and other programming.

Invitation to register for the Roc Nation School x MetaMoon Summit on September 27th will begin on September 4th. Presale for the September 28th concert starts on May 22nd with general sale on May 24th, available only on www.ticketmaster.com.

ABOUT METAMOON MUSIC FESTIVAL

MetaMoon Music Festival was founded in 2022 as a platform to celebrate and showcase Asian excellence. The inaugural event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn featured a curated lineup of Asian/Asian American artists along with local AAPI-owned brands at the MetaMoon Market and Food Crawl. By empowering artists with a consistent and prominent stage, MetaMoon brings together Asian artists, both emerging and established, with music fans, Asian pop culture enthusiasts and corporate brands. For more information, please visit www.metamoonfest.com.

ABOUT THE ROC NATION SCHOOL OF MUSIC, SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University (LIU) is a globally renowned destination for world-class education, exceptional career development, cultural initiatives, and philanthropic endeavors. The School prepares students for a wide range of careers in entertainment through innovative courses led by renowned faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and exclusive industry experiences.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University which formally launched in Fall 2021, leverages its versatile resources and expertise to help students graduate with immersive internship experience and develop a robust network of professional contacts. Located in Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s hometown of Brooklyn, the School provides full-tuition support to 25 percent of enrolled students through Roc Nation Hope Scholarships. For more information, please visit: https://liu.edu/rocnation.

