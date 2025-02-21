Heather Nova Unveils New Album 'Breath and Air'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Heather Nova is set to bring her highly anticipated new album Breath and Air to the UK, with tour dates in Bristol, London, and Manchester this April. Her 13th album is now officially available by V2 Records. The album is a collection of captivating songs, rich in melody, lyrics, and arrangement, complemented by Heather's signature voice. It invites listeners to forget everything for a while, while simultaneously returning home to themselves.

"As I get older, I notice I have repeated patterns my whole life, even the ones that don't serve me: thought patterns, relationship patterns... We repeat the cycles until we truly learn what our core wounds are and how to heal them. Songwriting in itself is a search for meaning and clarity about ourselves and the world we inhabit."

Heather wrote the songs for the new album over the past two years and spent four weeks in the countryside of Devon, UK, locked away in a studio with Chris Bond (Ben Howard) to record the tracks.

"It was mostly just the two of us, with Midori Jaeger coming down from London for a few days to play her beautiful cello. Out the window was a field. I would watch the light change there throughout the day. There was a rare albino pheasant that would come and go. I took it as a good sign!"

Breath and Air, Ebbs and Flows, Butterflies and Moths-these are a few of the titles featured on the new album. "The duality of nature and of being alive is something I explore in my songs. Two things can be true at the same time-that's something I came to realize as I got older. Accepting and balancing this duality is what leads to a deeper understanding of relationships. We can't have light without dark, we can't have joy without pain. Simple stuff, but I constantly need to remind myself. A lot of the songs are about love, loss, and longing. Repeating themes through my life-the search for wholeness, healing, and meaning. I keep coming back and looking at it from different angles, through time and through music. It's an ongoing journey that shows no sign of reaching a destination. My songs are documents of that journey."

The album was preceded by the single Hey Poseidon and the title track. About the song Breath and Air, Heather says: "I often find myself awake at 4 a.m. Sometimes it's just worries on my mind, but occasionally songs come to me, and then I have to whisper-sing them into my voice memos on my phone. When a song comes, you have to pay attention and honor the gift, because otherwise, it's gone by morning. This one is about being misunderstood when your intentions were good. The song is about communication-how words can easily be misinterpreted and how, when that happens, the connection is lost. It's about hoping the other person will remember the big picture, remember the heart, remember the trust."

Tour Dates

March

10 - Oslo, Norway - Kulturkirken Jakob

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Bremen Teater

13 - Neuruppin, Germany - Kulturkirche Neuruppin

14 - Berlin, Germany - Passionskirche

15 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

16 - Kufstein, Austria - Kultur Quartier Kufstein

17 - Vienna, Austria - SIMM City

17 - Vienna, Austria - Zentrum Simmering

18 - Uster, Switzerland - Stadthofsaal Uster

19 - Bern, Switzerland - Bierhübeli

20 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Scala Ludwigsburg

21 - Erlangen, Germany - Redoutensaal

22 - Worpswede, Germany - Music Hall Worpswede e.V.

24 - Cologne, Germany - Gloria

25 - Essen, Germany - Alte Kirche

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - De Duif

28 - Nijmegen, Netherlands

29 - Zottegem, Belgium - CC Zottegem

30 - Rotterdam, Netherlands

April

1 - Ostend, Belgium - Grote Post

2 - Bruges, Belgium - CC Bruge

3 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

5 - Deinze, Belgium - CC Deinze

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma

8 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Bristol Beacon - Lantern Hall

9 - London, United Kingdom - Omeara

10 - Manchester, United Kingdom -Halle St Peters

