Heather Jeanette Debuts Dreamy Music Video for 'I'll Never Stop Loving You'

RIAA Certified Multi-Platinum Singer/Songwriter, Heather Jeanette, is set to release the official music video for her latest single "I'll Never Stop Loving You" on January 29, 2020. The video was directed by award-winning filmmaker and photographer Mathew Tucciarone (Madison Beer, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NME).

A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Heather Jeanette relocated to Los Angeles upon signing her publishing deal with twelve time Grammy award-winning mixer Serban Ghenea (Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift). She has co-written and co-produced songs for artists including Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Jason Derulo, and Jojo Siwa. Jeanette has also had her music placed on Disney's Official Trailer for "Maleficent 2," Samsung, ABC, Facebook, MTV and more.

The music video for "I'll Never Stop Loving You" shows a more stripped down, vulnerable side of Heather Jeanette. "We wanted to portray the loneliness of heartbreak in the music video," states Heather. "I think the locations mixed in with the cinematic feel blend perfectly to capture the emotion of the song. The video feels timeless."

Watch the music video here:





