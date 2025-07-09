Healing Appalachia Reveals Full Lineup for Sixth Annual Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hope In The Hills’ sixth annual Healing Appalachia festival will make its inaugural move along Kentucky’s Country Music Highway this year, taking place Sept. 19-20, on a mountaintop near the Boyd County Fairgrounds in Ashland, KY.

Headlined by Kentucky natives Tyler Childers and Chris Stapleton, the largest recovery-based music festival will see performances by Molly Tuttle, Remi Wolf, Lukas Nelson, Blackberry Smoke, American Aquarium, The Infamous Stringdusters, Cole Chaney, Jesse Welles, Jonas Conner, Hill Country Devil, Corduroy Brown and The Montvales, Brad Goodall, Conrad Moore, Andy Frasco, Jeremy Short, and more. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

The two-day event connects more than 20,000 music lovers across the globe to celebrate recovery and raise awareness for the opioid crisis, spreading empathy, kindness and life-saving resources, promoting an economic impact of more than $5 million in rural communities. Held during National Recovery Month, concertgoers witness recovery in action, with the fest staffed by nearly 500 local recovery volunteers working all posts, from security, green team, hospitality and even help building stages, sharing their inspirational, personal journeys of recovery between musical acts.

Healing Appalachia is also proactive in Naloxone education and training, teaming up with END Overdose last year to distribute more than 20,000 doses of free Naloxone at their fest, and were a major sponsor of SAVE A LIFE DAY East, aiding in the distribution of 84,000 doses across the Eastern U.S.

The grassroots built and run festival is fueled by local groups and businesses, teaming up with regional veteran, community, and youth organizations to assist the cause. It’s this community spirit that has enabled Hope in the Hills to distribute more than $1 million to boots-on-the-ground nonprofits offering life-saving prevention, recovery, and wellness programming across Appalachia and beyond since their inaugural event in 2018. All proceeds are funneled into inspiring programs of change, including everything from yoga in women’s prisons, mentoring for teen girls in foster care, and outdoors-based camps for trauma-impacted kids, to music therapy and festival outreach nationwide, harm reduction, recovery houses, and innovative reentry and recovery-to-work initiatives.

Founded and hosted by Lawrence County, Kentucky native Childers and members of WhizzbangBAM! (Booking and Management), Healing Appalachia is the flagship production of Hope in the Hills, a West Virginia-based nonprofit organization operated by an all-volunteer board of directors committed to combating the opioid crisis and supporting recovery across Appalachia and beyond.