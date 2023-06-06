Hbz, Vize & Italobrothers Unleash Collaborative New Single 'Forever'

The dynamic, collaborative trio of HBz, VIZE, and ItaloBrothers unleash their explosive new single, 'Forever'.

A powerhouse single that packs a mighty punch from the off. 'Forever' is loaded with a pounding drum groove, an infectious guitar melody and a big singalong topline that sees the tempo heightened, and bass frequency expanded. The electrifying energy of 'Forever' demands mainstage, anthemic attention, making it the perfect summertime party banger.

HBz, VIZE, and ItaloBrothers are no strangers to creating their respective hits that have dominated dance charts around the globe whilst captivating audiences at many of the world's biggest festivals. However, their union on the new single 'Forever' seamlessly blends the unique sounds of all three artists, combining HBz's signature bass-heavy hard dance beats, VIZE's infectious -dance- pop sound, and the renowned party energy that the ItaloBrothers have become known, resulting in a captivating and unforgettable musical experience.

With over a decade under their belt as DJs/producers, HBz has assembled an army of global fans, giving them 3.2 monthly Spotify listeners and over half a billion streams on the platform. Along with this, their music videos have received over 700 million YouTube views, climbing music charts worldwide.

Through their unique style of bouncy bass and energetic hardstyle, the German duo have become a force to be reckoned with in the hard dance party scene and scorched the earth of countless festivals around the world with hit tracks like 'King Kong', TATTOO', and their remix of 'LEBENSLANG'.

In a handful of years, the duo known as VIZE have enjoyed unprecedented success in the EDM scene. From accruing more than 2.5 billion streams, selling more than 1.3 million records, and earning more than 35 gold and platinum awards across eight countries, VIZE has become a firm favourite for producers and fans.

Consisting of producer Vitali Zestovskih and DJ Johannes Vimalavong, VIZE has collaborated with names such as Felix Jaehn, R3HAB, Alan Walker, Zara Larsson, Masked Wolf, Sam Feldt, Papa Roach and many more.

ItaloBrothers have themselves had strong success throughout the European territory earning numerous grand slams with their music whilst picking Gold and Platinum honours in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Germany, thanks to adulation for mega-hit releases like 'Stamp On The Ground', 'Summer Air' and 'My Life Is A Party'.

A sure-fire dancefloor anthem, 'Forever', is bound to receive heavy rotation this summer.