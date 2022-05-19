Hazel English Shares New Single 'All Dressed Up' Featuring Day Wave

Australian-born, LA-based musician Hazel English returns with another gorgeous song and just in time for the weather to brighten up. English's trademark shimmering vocals are balanced by co-producer Jackson Phillips' (Day Wave) floating vocals. Plus, watch the video that was filmed by Jackson Phillips and Hazel English and edited by Hazel English below!

"All Dressed Up" is the third single from Hazel English's highly anticipated upcoming EP Summer Nights (June 17th), so far receiving critical acclaim from the likes of New York Times, Brooklyn Vegan, Paste Magazine, Stereogum and more. Summer Nights is in collaboration and produced with Philips, with the songs as a series of interlinking narratives that make up one bigger story.

Hazel English's brilliant and bold debut album WAKE UP technically-speaking was only released in 2020, but her story has grown in the hearts and minds for much longer. It was 2016 when her breakthrough single 'Never Going Home' shimmered into being with an unstoppable magic that's seen it being listened to over a mind-boggling amount of times.

An EP followed, then that by another (compiled into 2018's 'Never Going Home/'Just Give In' double EP), which consolidated Hazel with status as one of the most talked-about new indie-pop artists around. The whole thing was produced by indie sensation Jackson Phillips (Day Wave) after a chance encounter at a Bay Area book store blossomed into a creative collaboration of pure synchronicity.

After exploring collaborations both with songwriters and producers on WAKE UP (produced by Ben H Allen and Justin Raisen), Hazel and Jackson -both by now transplanted to from Oakland to Los Angeles- reconnected once again during the pandemic's localizing parameters and began collaborating, sending ideas back and forth to their neighbor amidst peak lockdown. "Jackson and I have such a great flow when it comes to working on music that it was easy to essentially pick up where we had left off. Our process together is very quick and fun, no second guessing," recalls Hazel of their rekindled creativity.

"I also think the pandemic and time at home got me thinking a lot about my past and remembering high school experiences and those kinds of feelings that were so vivid at that time. So I found myself writing lyrics that were inspired by some of those experiences and then I kind of created a whole new story out of it."

Watch the new music video here: