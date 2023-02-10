Hayden Everett Releases New EP 'Silver Line'

Multi-instrumentalist and Los Angeles residing artist Hayden Everett drops earthy new EP Silver Line, via Nettwerk Music Group.

"I wrote and recorded this EP throughout the course of 8 months or so in California and London. The topics of the songs on this record differ massively, from philosophy to climate change to religion to relationship. However, one thread is traced through all 5 of these songs: silver lining.

This tendency to disengage with what is in front of us for the sake of pain avoidance may protect our hearts from hurt, but it also protects our hearts from experiencing the other side of the spectrum of feeling in the process. Silver Line is about the risky business of engaging more and more fully with everything around us each day we're alive."

During January 2022, he crossed the pond and holed up in London where he drafted the framework of what would become Silver Line. In between writing, he backpacked alone through the Slovenian Alps, explored the French Alps, and trekked through the Faroe islands.

For the first time, he opted to self-produce, finishing up the record in San Diego and Nashville.

He introduces the EP with "Neptune." On the track, keys glisten as he thumps out a percussive rhythm on the body of "an old $50 upright piano." Meanwhile, his emotional vocals wash over this backdrop."

"'Neptune' is a spiritual sequel to 'Kennecott'," he reveals. "It's basically a dialogue between humans and the Earth like, 'Sorry we fed you up'. The frustration of the chorus depicts the Earth talking to humans and saying, 'I'm starting to believe I'm better off alone. Maybe you should try to go to Neptune and find a new home'. The verses are supposed to show humans apologizing, but the remorse doesn't line up with the deeds."

On its heels, "Redwoods" stitches together a patchwork of electric guitar, sweeping strings, soaring saxophone, and stark vocals.

Hayden Everett embraces change in his music. The California singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer infuses cinematic soundscapes with pensive, poetic, and personal observations as if chronicling his growth in real-time over a soundtrack of indie and alternative laced with just the right amount of jazz.

Everett unveiled his self-titled debut EP in 2019, followed by 2021's Kennecott EP. After generating millions of streams and earning widespread acclaim from Wonderland., Atwood Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Ones To Watch, and more, he catalogs a season of growth on his upcoming EP, Silver Line [Nettwerk Music Group].

"I've changed a lot this year," he affirms. "I feel things more deeply. My quest is for people to hear my music and feel more human. I have more questions now, which is good. I know that I know less. It's important to think more. I've figured out how to live in a way that fosters growth."