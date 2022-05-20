Harry Styles Releases New Album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles has released his third studio album, "Harry's House."

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new single "As It Was," the first taste from his upcoming third album, Harry's House to critical acclaim around the world.

His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991.

Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi. Harry headlined the legendary Coachella Festival playing to a crowd of over 100,000 on both April 15 and 22. He will take Love on Tour worldwide this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.

Plus, Styles has 10 dates at Madison Square Garden planned for late summer. Additional tour stops include Texas, Chicago, California, and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Listen to the new album here: