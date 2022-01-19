Harry Styles Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates & First Stadium Shows

Multi-platinum recording artist Harry Styles announces the rescheduled dates for his world tour, in addition to new shows added across the globe. Styles will kick off his colossal 32-city outing with three brand new stadium dates in the U.K. in June, and a further four stadiums in Europe including a brand new show at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium through June.

The tour will continue in July with rescheduled arena dates in Europe, as well as a new show at Accor Arena in Paris, before concluding in Latin America later this year. All existing tickets for rescheduled shows will remain valid. Tickets for the new shows go on general sale 9am on Friday 28 January at LiveNation.co.uk

Special guests include Mitski on the UK dates, Arlo Parks in Dublin, Wolf Alice on select European dates and Koffee across all Latin American dates.

Ticket holders for the 2020 UK Arena tour dates *will be refunded* and receive an exclusive access presale to ensure priority access to the new performance at Glasgow Ibrox Stadium, Manchester Emirates Old Trafford and London Wembley Stadium. Ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent with details.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world's top-ten best selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history. His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry's second US Number One album and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991. Since launching his solo career, he has gained prestigious accolades including, two BRIT awards, a Grammy award, an Ivor Novello Award an American Music Award and many others across the world, in addition to being the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Harry is equally renowned as an incredible live performer. His Love On Tour shows were postponed due to the pandemic and finally started in September 2021 in Las Vegas. Harry performed over 40 shows throughout the US at the end of last year winning praise from fans and critics alike. His shows are packed with his global hit singles including Sign of the Times, Lights Up, Adore You, Watermelon Sugar and Kiwi.

Tour Dates

Saturday 11 June - Glasgow, U.K. - Ibrox Stadium (New Show)*

Wednesday 15 June - Manchester, U.K. - Emirates Old Trafford (New Show)*

Saturday 18 June - London, U.K. - Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (New Show)*

Wednesday 22 June - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium (New Show) #

Sunday 26 June - Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion (New Show) ^

Wednesday 29 June - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena (New Show) ^

Friday 01 July - Oslo, Norway - Telenor Arena (New Show) ^

Sunday 03 July - Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena (Rescheduled Date)

Tuesday 05 July - Paris, France - Accor Arena ^

Thursday 07 July - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Rescheduled Date) ^

Saturday 09 July - Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome (Rescheduled Date) ^

Monday 11 July - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 13 July - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 15 July - Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Saturday 16 July - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle (Rescheduled Date) ^

Monday 18 July - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 20 July - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 22 July - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Wednesday 25 July - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Tuesday 26 July - Turin, Italy - - Pala Alpitour (Rescheduled Date) ^

Friday 29 July - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sunday 31 July - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena (Rescheduled Date) ^

Sunday 20 November - Guadalajara, México - Arena FVG (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Tuesday 22 November - Monterrey, México - Arena Monterrey (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Friday 25 November - Mexico City, México - Foro Sol (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Sunday 27 November - Bogotá, Colombia - Parque Salitre Mágico (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Tuesday 29 November - Lima, Peru - Jockey Club (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thursday 01 December - Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario La Florida (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Saturday 03 December - Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate(Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Tuesday 06 December - São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque (Rescheduled Date) ^^

Thursday 08 December - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena (Rescheduled Date-New Venue)^^

Saturday 10 December - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski (New Show) ^^



*confirmed special guests Mitski (*), Arlo Parks (#), Wolf Alice (^) and Koffee (^^)