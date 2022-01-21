Hannyta to Release 'Make It To The Night'

The Scotland-based singer-songwriter will release "Make It To The Night" on Friday, January 21st. It was co-written with Tommy Jones.

Since she released her debut single, "Wildflower" in late October, 17-year-old singer/songwriter Hannyta has racked up some impressive accolades. The single reached the Top 5 of the international iTunes charts, while receiving more than 32K Spotify streams. The cinematic music video for the song has garnered over 11K youtube views. In fact, the picturesque production has also taken the film festival circuit by storm, receiving numerous festival Official Selections and winning the prestigious International Motion Picture Critics Awards, among others. The track has also earned her attention from the Music Awards circuit, helping her snare nominations in the Social Stars WW Awards and the Red Carpet Holland Awards. With the success of "Wildflower," Hannyta has set the stage for her next single release.

The Euro Electro-pop track, written by Hannyta and Tommy Jones (lyrics,) has already made critics take notice. Honk Magazine says, "Hannyta strikes again! The single "Make it to the Night" is a lush soundscape of pulsing synths, slammed drum samples, decaying reverb, and electric pianos." MusicCrowns raves, "With infectious pop melodies, soothing vocals, and a dynamic hook in the chorus, this is a track that demands multiple listens!"

An official music video is in the planning stages.

For more information, visit www.hannyta.com

