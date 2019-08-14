Hangman Announces New LP on Flatspot Records, Releases Single

Long Island's HANGMAN return after two years with "One Mistake," the crushing new single from their upcoming debut full-length One By One, set for release on September 20th via Flatspot Records. Listen below.

"From the get-go on "One Mistake," Hangman wear their influences on their sleeve, opening with a very classic intro that recalls famous entries by Leeway, No Warning, Outburst and more. Then the cut shifts into a very groove-oriented gear, with the drummer riding the hi-hat Nineties style and vocalist Dan Mulligan coming across with all of the fury of an early Karl Buechner" says Revolver of the new single.

Fresh off the heels of non-stop tours, the LIHC quintet return with their grooviest, most punishing release to date. One By One was produced and mixed by Greg Thomas and Chris Teti at Silver Bullet Studios in Connecticut, was mastered by Bill Henderson at Azimuth Mastering, and features guest vocals by Death Threat's Aaron Butkus on the title track "One by One." You can preorder the album here!

HANGMAN specialize in New York Hardcore of the most vitriolic variety. Armed with razor-sharp riffage and a vocalist that scorns all that he sees, Hangman propel their way through vicious grooves and bruising breakdowns, always brimming with the palpable energy, passion, and anger that they have become known for since their inception in 2014. Formed by guitarist Michael Smith and vocalist Dan Mulligan, Hangman have spent the past five years culling the fiercest elements from legendary groups like Madball, Neglect, and Vision of Disorder to create their own volatile batch of hardcore anthems, which they have perfected during tours with No Warning, Backtrack, and Death Threat (among others) across the USA, Mexico, and Europe, including performances at such festivals as United Blood, This is Hardcore, and Belguim's Ieperfest.

Listen to "One Mistake" below:

Track List:

1. One Mistake

2. Edge Of The World

3. Another Day

4. One By One

5. New Dawn

6. Heat

7. Intro

8. Worthless

US Tour Dates:

7.27.19 -This Is Hardcore Fest - Philadelphia, PA

8.10.19 - Duke's Grove - Waterford, NY - Freedom Fest w/ Death Threat, Palehorse, Buried Dreams

8.16.19 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT - w/ Harms Way, Fuming Mouth

9. 20.19 - Syracuse, NY* Wescott Community Center

9.21.19 - Toronto, Can *The Rockpile

9.22.19 - Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

9.23.19 - Chicago, IN Sub-T

9.24.19 - Louisville, KY Spinelli's

9.25.19 - Winston Salem, NC Admore Barbershop

9.26.19 - Philly, PA Voltage Lounge

9.27.19 - Long Island, NY (Release show)* Shakers Pub

9.28.19 - Brooklyn, NY The Kingsland

*w/ Hangman and Life's Question with Billy Club Sandwich

European Tour w/ Backtrack & Higher Power

11.01.19 Netherlands Eindhoven Sound Of Revolution

11.02.19 Switzerland Zürich Dynamo

11.03.19 Germany Karlsruhe Die Stadtmitte

11.04.19 Germany Berlin Musik & Frieden

11.05.19 Poland Warsaw Poglos

11.06.19 Germany Leipzig Conne Island

11.07.19 Germany Oberhausen Kulttempel

11.08.19 UK London Amersham Arms

11.09.19 UK Leeds Brudnell Social Club

11.10.19 France Paris Le Gibus

11.11.19 Germany Hamburg Hafenklang

11.12.19 Germany Frankfurt Das Bett

11.13.19 Germany München Backstage

11.14.19 Hungary Budapest Dürer Kert

FSR43 - One By One by Hangman





