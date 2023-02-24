Halsey Unveils New Single 'Die 4 Me'

Halsey shared a solo version of "Die 4 Me." While they initially began working on the song while recording their chart-topping 2020 album Manic, Halsey's original verse first appeared alongside Post Malone and Future's vocals on the 2019 release of "Die for Me."

Teasing the release on social media last week, Halsey explained, "It's been long known in my fanbase that there's a demo of 'Die For Me' with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as 'Die 4 Me'...Big big thanks to @postmalone @louisbell and @future for having me on the original release and co-signing this version finally seeing daylight."

Combined global streams for 2019's "Die for Me" are nearing 900 million and the track is certified Platinum.

Halsey has amassed more than 50 billion global streams, with over 75 million RIAA-certified adjusted singles and albums sold in the US to date. They are one of the only artists ever to have four different songs hit 1-BILLION streams on Spotify. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was just awarded GOLD by the RIAA.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, it was GRAMMY®-nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries. In both 2019 and 2020, Halsey ranked as Top 5 Female Artists on Spotify. In 2023, Halsey will headline the iconic Primavera Festival in Spain.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November 2020.

Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award, and a CMT Music Award. In 2021, Halsey introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone, available nationwide in Ulta Beauty stores. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health, and the LGBTQ community.

Watch the new visualizer here: