Halsey Announces New 'Love And Power' Tour Dates

Following the sellout of the Red Rocks show off Halsey's Love and Power tour, the multi-platinum, genre blending artist has announced a second show at the iconic venue on July 7th.

The Love and Power Tour, produced by Live Nation, celebrates their critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power and will include support from The Marías and Abby Roberts on the newly added second date.

Tickets for the newly added Red Rocks show goes on sale beginning Friday, February 11th at 10AM local here.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

Halsey most recently released her album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, which follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries also.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Tour Dates

5/17/2022 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 - Gulf Shores, AL - Hangout Music Festival*

5/24/2022 - Nashville, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball*

6/16/2022 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

7/3/2022 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - SOLD OUT

7/7/2022 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - ADDED DATE - On sale Feb 11th

7/92022 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre