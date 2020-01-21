Hall & Oates Announce 2020 Tour

Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a 2020 tour with Squeeze and special guest KT Tunstall.

AAC Pre Sales Start TODAY For Newly Added Dates IN BOLD BELOW

Presale: Jan 21, Tuesday @ 10 am Local to Jan 23, Thursday @ 10 pm Local

Public Onsale: Jan 24, Friday @ 10 am Local

* w/ Squeeze

^ w/ KT Tunstall



February 26 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA *

February 28 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY *^

March 21 - Fantasy Springs Resort - Indio, CA

March 27 - Neal S. Blaisdell Center - Honolulu, HI

March 29 - Maui Arts & Cultural Center - Kahului, HI

May 15 - Foxwoods - Mashantucket, CT

May 16 - Foxwoods - Mashantucket, CT

May 23 - HoagieNation - Philadelphia, PA * (Presale starts Wednesday 1/22)

May 29 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA *^

May 31 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA *^

June 3 - Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center - Portland, OR *^

June 5 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *^

June 7 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA *^

June 10 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA *^

June 12 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ *^

June 14 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO *^

June 17 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX *^

June 19 - Germania Insurance Amphitheatre - Austin, TX *^

June 21 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *^

July 10 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *^

July 12 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *^

July 14 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH *^

July 16 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN *^

July 18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Chicago, IL *^

July 20 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI *^

July 22 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN *^

July 24 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis, MO *^

July 26 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI *^

July 28 - S&T Bank Music Park - Pittsburgh, PA *^

July 30 - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY *^

August 13 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA *^

August 15 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *^

August 18 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *^

August 20 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA *^

August 22 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD *^

August 25 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY *^

August 27 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ *^

August 29 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *^

August 31 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY *^

September 2 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH *^





