Haiti: People Across The World Remember The 2010 Earthquake

On January 12, 2010, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti and destroyed Port-au-Prince and other cities nearby. During the earthquake, everyone was affected, whether they were rich or poor. During the earthquake, many people died, and many houses were destroyed. People could not find a place to sleep because most people lost their homes. After January 12, 2010, nothing could function in the country because everywhere was broken and abandoned. People could not go to the hospital to be cared for because the hospitals had collapsed. Many people were outside so grief would not kill, but that did not stop them from suffering greatly.

According to official estimates, more than 316,000 people were killed, more than 300,000 were injured, more than 1.3 million were displaced, more than 97 thousand houses were destroyed, and 188,383 damaged in the Port-au-Prince area and in much southern Haiti. The state could not do anything for the families of those who died because even the state was hit. People didn't have time for other people because everyone was looking for their families. Many people have lost their family members. Many Haitians in the diaspora lost their families and could not enter Haiti at the time because the airport was not open. The whole country was in darkness because there was no electricity at all. Some other cities in the country had electricity but Port-au-Prince did not have electricity at the time.

Werley Nortreus, a victim and a witness who was in Port-au-Prince at the time said he was in his room when the earthquake hit Haiti. He was in his room with his brother when the earthquake hit Haiti. He came from school was removing his clothes in his room. He and his family were at home and felt the house shake with them and the house collapsed with them. He and his family lost their homes but were not injured or killed. It was the neighbors who broke a window and put them out, so they wouldn't suffocate and died under the house.

"Out of nowhere, we heard a big boom, then the house started shaking from left to right then collapsed. After the earthquake, I saw bodies in the streets, buildings went down, there was darkness because there was no electricity at all. My family and I became homeless, we spent months sleeping in the streets with strangers. My family and I moved to the Dominican Republic to escape from pain and misery. From there we went to the U.S. to seek a better life", said Werley Nortreus about the 2010 Haiti earthquake. He's also a musical artist and producer.

11 years later after the 2010 earthquake, Haitians across the world honored the victims and all those who died. This earthquake is an earthquake that people across the world will never forget because most Haitians lose their loved ones and friends during it. After the earthquake, the world reacted by sending in literally armies of soldiers and aid workers to help. More than one billion dollars were raised by some international organizations (NGOs) and the Haitian Government (PHTK) but still no progress in the country. Unfortunately, 11 years later after the shake, nothing has changed.