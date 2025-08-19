Haircut 100 To Join Howard Jones on 'Dream Into Action' Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Haircut 100 will join Howard Jones on his Dream Into Action Fall tour starting next month. The band joined Jones on a prior run in 2024, embarking on their first USA shows in 40 years.

This run kicks off on September 2 in Nashville and ends with the band’s first USA headline show in 43 years at Sony Hall on September 24. The three original members Nick Heyward (vocals, rhythm guitar), Les Nemes (bass) and, Graham Jones will be joined by Mark Whitfield (drums), Felipe Fournier (percussion), Nick Gomez (sax) and Ben Caiazza (trumpet.)

It has been over forty years since Haircut 100 released the album Pelican West featuring hit songs 'Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl),' 'Love Plus One,' and 'Fantastic Day.' The LP was certified platinum in the UK after three months, and it spent 11 consecutive weeks in the British Top Ten, reaching No.2 on two separate occasions in addition to charting in the US, Australia and beyond.

After just one album and many live shows, the band went their separate ways and frontman Nick Heyward began releasing solo material including his debut solo album, North Of A Miracle. He has released nine solo albums to date. Jones went on to co-found Boys Wonder, Nemes toured with Rick Astley, and drummer Blair Cunningham played with Paul McCartney.

Haircut 100 released their first new music in decades last year with the single 'The Unloving Plum,' taken from their upcoming album due out in 2026. The single will be available as a limited edition 7” at all the tour stops.

They came together to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Pelican West and reunited in 2023 for a sold-out show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire. A UK and US tour followed, as well as an appearance at The Glastonbury Festival. They also collaborated with the BBC Concert Orchestra at the renowned Maida Vale Studios for Radio 2's 2023 Piano Room Month. A new album and more live dates are on the horizon for the band with more news to be announced.

Live Dates:

Opening for Howard Jones:

Sep. 2 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Sep. 3 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

Sep. 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

Sep. 6 - St Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

Sep. 7 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Sep. 8 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater

Sep.10 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

Sep. 12 - Des Plaines, IL - Rivers Casino

Sep. 13 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

Sep. 16 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Sep. 18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Sep. 19 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sep. 20 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Sep. 22 - South Jordan, UT - The Ballpark @ America First Square

Sep. 24 - New York, NY - Sony Hall (Headline show)

Photo credit: Greg Gorman