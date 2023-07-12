Hailey Whitters Announces New EP 'I'm In Love'

The Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star and ACM “New Female Artist of the Year” Hailey Whitters announced a new six-song EP I’m In Love that will be released on July 28 via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud.

The album’s title track “I’m In Love” was released today ahead of the official video for the song arriving this Friday, July 14. Where The Dream focused on Whitters’ experience in Nashville and Raised looked back on her life in the heartland, I’m In Love finds her tapping into her ‘90s country influences while exploring relationships, heartbreak and finding love.

About the song, Whitters explains, “I knew the minute I heard this song I had to record it. I didn’t write it (Nicolle Galyon, Lee Miller, & Cameron Bedell did), but I wish I had. I love - pun intended - the quirky language and spirit. Every time I sing it I’m smiling like a big ol sap because it just makes me so happy and puts me in a good mood.”

About the EP, Whitters adds: “My last two LPs were concept records - The Dream being about my Nashville experience, and Raised was a love letter to the heartland I'm from. Both of these records are foundational to who I am. Along the way I've lived a lot of life and learned a lot about myself, and I'm excited to get more personal and straight from the heart with this next chapter. If you’ve made it this far, you know where I'm coming from. Now I'm ready to share where I've been and who I am.”

The new EP, produced by Jake Gear and Hailey Whitters, follows her rapid ascent after winning “New Female Artist of the Year” at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where she performed her RIAA Gold-Certified hit single “Everything She Ain’t.” Yesterday, Billboard named Whitters their July 2023 all-genre Chartbreaker, calling out the success and rise of breakout single “Everything She Ain’t” that has spent 62 weeks on their Country Airplay chart and marked her first appearance on the Hot 100 chart in May.

Whitters kicked off 2023 with her late night debut Jimmy Kimmel Live!, her morning TV debut on NBC’s TODAY and a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson performed a Kellyoke cover of “Everything She Ain’t” on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. The single has been played over 175 million times on TikTok, inspiring multiple trends on the platform.

Last year, Whitters released her critically-acclaimed album Raised, garnering raves from The New Yorker, People, New York Magazine and NPR’s Weekend Edition, as well as earning the number one spot on Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith’s Best Albums of the Year list and Holler’s Best Albums of the Year list.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour, and tour dates with Dierks Bentley earlier this year, Whitters is in the midst of a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Faster Horses, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival and more. This September, she will hit the road with Eric Church followed by a run of dates supporting Luke Bryan. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit here.

Tour Dates

7/14: Craven, Canada - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

7/16: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/21: Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

7/22: Eau Claire, WI - Country Jam

8/6: Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree

8/12: Atlantic City, NJ - TidalWave Music Festival

8/18: Alberta, Canada - Country Thunder Alberta

8/26: Moscow, ID - Summer Country Showdown

9/8: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater %

9/9: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/10: Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre %

9/15: Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater %

9/17: Louisville, KY - Bourbon and Beyond

9/23: Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

9/28: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ^

9/29: Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

9/30: Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

10/6: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena ^

10/7: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion ^

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida ^

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

11/11-12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival



% - with Eric Church

^ - with Luke Bryan



Photo Credit: Harper Smith