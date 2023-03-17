Hailey Kilgore Releases Debut Project 'Desire and Devotion'

GRAMMY® and Tony award artist/actor Hailey Kilgore unveils her debut EP, Desire and Devotion.

The EP is flushed with nostalgic R&B and pop melodies and armed with vocal capabilities that have garnered her comparisons to the likes of Whitney Houston, Aailyah, and Alicia Keys. The EP is spearheaded by Kilgore and world-renowned producer, Adam Blackstone (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson). Kilgore is stepping into a new passion, music, after years of building anticipation and garnering worldwide attention with her voice.

Last month Kilgore released, "SOME LOVE SONG" off the EP, following already released powerhouse tracks "Hold Me", "Worth it", "Miss U").

Kilgore states, "Desire and Devotion is the story of falling in love, knowing your worth, and feeling safe and seen in even your darkest moments. It is so magical to me how two people can begin as strangers who simply desire each other. Desire meaning many different things, attention, touch, conversation, etc.

But as you build this bond your connection becomes a symphony of so many different emotions and moments that the outside world will never get to experience. I think there's something really beautiful about growing to that level of intimacy. Especially in a world that is moving and changing at such a fast pace. The story of falling in love will always stay the same."

Kilgore is best known for her turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. She has since gone to star in multiple films including the critically acclaimed RESPECT opposite Jennifer Hudson. Hailey currently stars at Jukebox in Starz's POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN and has had multiple memorable arcs on Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES on Apple and NBC'S THE VILLAGE.

Listen to the new single here: