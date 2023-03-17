Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hailey Kilgore Releases Debut Project 'Desire and Devotion'

Hailey Kilgore Releases Debut Project 'Desire and Devotion'

Kilgore is best known for her turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

Mar. 17, 2023  

GRAMMY® and Tony award artist/actor Hailey Kilgore unveils her debut EP, Desire and Devotion.

The EP is flushed with nostalgic R&B and pop melodies and armed with vocal capabilities that have garnered her comparisons to the likes of Whitney Houston, Aailyah, and Alicia Keys. The EP is spearheaded by Kilgore and world-renowned producer, Adam Blackstone (Nicki Minaj, Janet Jackson). Kilgore is stepping into a new passion, music, after years of building anticipation and garnering worldwide attention with her voice.

Last month Kilgore released, "SOME LOVE SONG" off the EP, following already released powerhouse tracks "Hold Me", "Worth it", "Miss U").

Kilgore states, "Desire and Devotion is the story of falling in love, knowing your worth, and feeling safe and seen in even your darkest moments. It is so magical to me how two people can begin as strangers who simply desire each other. Desire meaning many different things, attention, touch, conversation, etc.

But as you build this bond your connection becomes a symphony of so many different emotions and moments that the outside world will never get to experience. I think there's something really beautiful about growing to that level of intimacy. Especially in a world that is moving and changing at such a fast pace. The story of falling in love will always stay the same."

Kilgore is best known for her turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. She has since gone to star in multiple films including the critically acclaimed RESPECT opposite Jennifer Hudson. Hailey currently stars at Jukebox in Starz's POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN and has had multiple memorable arcs on Steven Spielberg's AMAZING STORIES on Apple and NBC'S THE VILLAGE.

Listen to the new single here:



Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe Emails I Cant Send Fwd: Album Photo
Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe 'Emails I Can't Send Fwd:' Album
Singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can’t send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can’t send. In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can’t send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight
Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single $#!7CANNED Photo
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone Photo
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share