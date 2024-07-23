Hail The Sun to Reissue 'Wake' on Vinyl for 10th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and Hail The Sun are excited to present the vinyl reissue for the 10th anniversary of Wake, the experimental California-based rock quintet’s revered sophomore album. Available in custard, clear splatter and pink splatter colorways, this new vinyl offering will be limited to 1000 and is available now via the Equal Vision store HERE.



During September and October, Hail The Sun will be making headline appearances across the U.S., with additional performances confirmed for Furnace Fest on October 5 and Kill Iconic’s A Home Away From Home Tour in select markets. Direct support on the Wake anniversary tour will be provided by A Lot Like Birds and Zeta, with The Fall of Troy, Common Sage, Andres, Moondough, Flat Out and Diver lending additional support in select markets. Tickets for all shows, including VIP packages, are on sale now HERE, and a full listing of dates can be found below.

Helmed by notable producer Kris Crummett, Divine Inner Tension, Hail The Sun’s acclaimed new album, finds the veteran rock band questioning everything about what it means to be here and to be alive, on both a micro level — where the importance of our existence is profound and paramount — and on a macro one — where our time on this planet is nothing but irrelevant and insignificant. Across its 12 stirring and intense songs, the album embarks on a journey that takes the listener back and forth between those two extremes as it tries to reconcile that paradox of living intentionally but relinquishing control by taking your hands off the wheel and letting the universe guide you. Stream Divine Inner Tension in full on all platforms HERE.



Hail The Sun will be making the following appearances this fall with A Lot Like Birds and Zeta. Dates below.



SEPTEMBER

05 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall #

06 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades #

07 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco #

08 — Mesa, AZ — Nile Theater #

09 — Las Vegas, NV — 24-Oxford #

11 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel #

13 — Dallas, TX — Trees #

14 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center *#^

15 — Houston, TX — Scout Bar ^

17 — Orlando, FL — Beacham ^

18 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution ^

20 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade (Heaven) ^

21 — Greensboro, NC — Hangar 1819 ^

22 – Norfolk VA — The Norva ^+

24 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage ^+

25 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer ^+

27 — Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Monarch *^+@

28 — Worcester, PA — The Palladium *^+@

30 — Pittsburgh, PA — Mr. Smalls @



OCTOBER

01 — Columbus, OH — King of Clubs @

02 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues @~

03 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrews Hall &

04 — Nashville, TN — Eastside Bowl ~&

05 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest ~&

06 — St. Louis, MO — Red Flag &

08 — Boulder, CO — Fox Theater &

09 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex &

11 — Bakersfield, CA — Temblor Brewing &

12 — Chico, CA — The Senator Theatre %

14 — Portland, OR — Hawthorne Theatre %

15 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon %

17 — Fresno, CA — Strummers %

18 — San Diego, CA — Brick by Brick %



# — w/ Andres

^ — w/ Moondough

+ — w/ Common Sage

@ — w/ Lobby Boxer

~ — w/ The Fall of Troy

& — w/ Flat Out

% — w/ Diver

* — Kill Iconic Presents A Home Away From Home Tour

Photo Credit: Jesse Korman

Comments