HENGE Release New Single 'Get A Wriggle On'

Their new album will be released on May 26.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Interplanetary ravers HENGE are back with a brand new single - "Get A Wriggle On".

The track is a joyous, yo-yoing electro/prog banger that delivers a motivational message at warp speed - calling for immediate action to tackle the climate crisis looming over planet Earth.

In a collaborative first, the release sees HENGE teaming up with the UK environmental charity Music Declares Emergency, with proceeds from all purchases of "Get a Wriggle On" going towards its work.

Zpor, front-being of HENGE, says:

"Humans, as you may be aware, you have a climate emergency on your home planet. This is a situation that requires URGENT ACTION!

"We have developed a deep love for the human race, and wish to see you thrive... and so, we have written a piece of motivational music for your species - that you may no longer dither in the face of climate catastrophe, but take on this vital endeavour with a spring in your step and hope in your hearts."

"Get A Wriggle On" arrives with a futuristic official video, filmed in Manchester, UK, Earth. The video, a science fiction eco-adventure featuring a cast of local human children, sees HENGE assemble a team of environmentally-conscious young people to restore and re-wild their native city.

"Get A Wriggle On" is the first single from HENGE's upcoming album "Alpha Test 4" - which will build bridges and blow minds when it is released on 26 May 2023 on Cosmic Dross Records.

HENGE have been delighting audiences in the UK and Europe since they landed on Earth seven years ago. Their music - known as "Cosmic Dross" - escapes definition, but occupies a space between rave and prog rock that nobody knew existed - going 'where no band has gone before'.

Ultimately, HENGE spread a message of hope that leaves audiences feeling amused and uplifted in equal measures.

Their unique debut album "Attention Earth!" was released in 2018, followed by 2020's "ExoKosm", which earned media support from the likes of BBC6 Music, PROG Magazine, Louder Than War and Buzz Magazine.

With a reputation for scintillating live performances, HENGE have won over audiences across the globe at festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Bluedot, Shambala, Beatherder, Fusion (DE), Down The Rabbit Hole (NL), Jungle Love (AU) and more - receiving the award for 'Best Live Act' at the Independent Festival Awards in the process.

Watch the new music video here:



