HEART Unveils Additional Fall Dates for Royal Flush Tour 2025

Following a return to the stage with shows across North America in 2024 and the first half of 2025, HEART is set to continue their Royal Flush Tour this tour. The band will be joined by Cheap Trick on the November and December dates unless otherwise indicated.

With a career spanning more than five decades, HEART has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and delivered 20 Top 40 singles, also winning several accolades and awards, including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honor and a Lifetime Achievement Grammy.

HEART’s current lineup features Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Nancy Wilson (rhythm lead and acoustic guitar, mandolin, mandola, autoharp, blues harp, backing and lead vocals), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitar, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals), and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025 - NEW DATES

November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *

November 18 - Anaheim, CA - HONDA Center #

November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *

November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #

December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #

December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #

December 6 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *

December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *

December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena +

December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *

December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *

December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *

December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025

August 10 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

August 12 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena ^

August 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena ^

August 15 – Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage *

August 16 – Prescott Valley, AZ – Findlay Toyota Center ^

August 18 – Loveland, CO – Blue Arena ^

August 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

August 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

August 23 – Des Moines, IA – Des Moines Civic Center *

August 24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena ^

August 26 – Akron, OH – The University of Akron - E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall *

August 27 – Allentown, PA – The Allentown Fairgrounds - Grandstand *

August 29 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC ^

August 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

^ with Todd Rundgren

* An Evening With Heart

# with Cheap Trick

+ Special Guest to Be Announced

Photo credit: Criss Cain