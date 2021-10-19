HBO Max & CNN to Present Carole King & James Taylor Documentary

Frank Marshall has been tapped to direct a new concert documentary about Carole King and James Taylor for CNN and HBO Max.

Deadline reports that Marshall will direct and produce the new documentary, which is titled Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name. The feature is set to debut on CNN and later stream on HBO Max. The documentary will follow the pairs friendship and collaboration throughout the past 5o years.

Marshall previously directed the documentary Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and Paul McCartney: 3,2,1.

The inspiration behind the Tony-winning musical "Beautiful," Carole King is one of popular music's most beloved singer-songwriters. Pop music would be very different without the contributions of Carole King, who wrote her first #1 hit at age 17 with Gerry Goffin, "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," for the Shirelles.

The dozens of chart hits Goffin and King wrote during this period became legendary, but it was 1971's Tapestry that took King to the pinnacle, speaking personally to her contemporaries and providing a spiritual musical backdrop to the decade. More than 400 of her compositions have been recorded by over 1,000 artists, resulting in 100 hit singles and 6 Grammys.

James Taylor is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.

