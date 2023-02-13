HAUSER Announces Week of Music Video Releases for 'The Player'

International superstar cellist HAUSER kicks off a week of special music releases daily to culminate in a new visual album for his Billboard crossover chart-topping full-length album THE PLAYER, which is available now on Sony Music Masterworks (listen here).

On Friday, as part of the weeklong celebration of romance, HAUSER will debut a new single "It's Not Unusual." The new track is a fresh and ebullient take on the 1965 hit, originally made into a timeless classic by Tom Jones.

Featured in this week's music video releases are four previously unreleased music videos from THE PLAYER collection, including "Quando, Quando, Quando" - out today, "Señorita" on February 14, "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White" on February 15, and "La Isla Bonita" on February 16. Tune into HAUSER's YouTube daily at 10:00 AM EST for video premieres HERE.

Adored around the world for his genre-defying repertoire and jaw-dropping live shows, HAUSER, who was recently featured in People Magazine's annual "Sexiest Men Alive" issue, has made a name for himself with his signature cello artistry.

He has performed in over 40 countries across the planet (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performed alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Elton John.

He's even performed at the Vatican and appeared on a wide range of TV shows, including The Bachelorette, Today Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español, as well as sports broadcasts like the NFL and UEFA.

For more information on HAUSER and concert tickets visit hauserofficial.com.

HAUSER'S RELEASE SCHEDULE:

February 13, 2023 - "Quando, Quando, Quando" (Music Video)

February 14, 2023 - "Senorita" (Music Video)

February 15, 2023 - "Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White" (Music Video)

February 16, 2023 - "La Isla Bonita" (Music Video)

February 17, 2023 - "It's Not Unusual" (New Single)

HAUSER - REBEL WITH A CELLO TOUR DATES:

October 8, 2023 - Bordeaux, France - Arkéa Arena

October 10, 2023 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

October 11, 2023 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

October 12, 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal - Altice Arena

October 15, 2023 - Dijon, France - Le Zénith

October 16, 2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

October 18, 2023 - Assago, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

October 20, 2023 - Rome, Italy - Palazzo Dello Sport

October 21, 2023 - Firenze, Italy - Nelson Mandela Forum

October 22, 2023 - Jesolo, Italy - Palazzo Del Turismo

October 24, 2023 - Belgrade, Serbia - Štark Arena

October 25, 2023 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena Center

October 27, 2023 - Prague, Czechia - Tipsport Arena

October 28, 2023 - München, Germany - Olympiahalle

October 29, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 31, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

November 2, 2023 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

November 3, 2023 - Krakau, Poland - Tauron Arena

November 5, 2023 - Gdańsk, Poland - Ergo Arena

November 7, 2023 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

November 8, 2023 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

November 9, 2023 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

November 11, 2023 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

November 12, 2023 - London, UK - The O2

November 14, 2023 - Paris, France - Accor Arena