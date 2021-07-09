H3nry Thr!ll & Kid Brian Draw Inspiration From UK Garage For New Single 'I Can Feel You'

H3nry Thr!ll continues to make waves on the US bass scene with 'I Can Feel You', his brand new collaboration with fellow US producer Kid Brian.

'I Can Feel You' is a roiling single that sees taut, spasming basslines punch through into lush segues that ooze sensual heat. Melodic samples make way for brash synth sections; a luxuriously languid female vocal underpins a secondary topline that bristles with energy and pace. 'I Can Feel You' is a perfect example of two production styles working together in complete harmony to produce an out-and-out dancefloor destroyer that doesn't hold back on the attitude.

"Working on this track has been such a crazy process," H3nry said, "from the unique production style and the weird little sound design tricks we used. This is the comeback of the 'Club Thrill' sound and it gives a new, refreshing feel to it as well."

"I remember H3nry and I were planning a collab for a while," Kid Brian added, "but every idea we came up with didn't feel right. After a few months, I found myself looking for inspiration from the old UK Garage scene. It was almost immediately after I made the intro for 'I Can Feel You', and I know it was the one right away. I found a cool vocal on Splice and sent it to Henry, and from there it was just about combining our sounds and making something really unique."

Now based in America's bassline capital LA, Thr!ll will find himself immersed headfirst in a creative cauldron that should see his profile and work reach new heights. Already scoring praise from the likes of A-listers Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Zonderling, Anna Lunoe, Oliver Heldens and more, and with the US club circuit now underway, 2021 and beyond should prove crucial turning points in the producer's career.

For more information on everything H3NRY THR!LL, visit www.henrythrill.com.

Listen here: