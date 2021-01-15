H3NRY THR!LL Dives Deeper With New Single 'DON'T MIND'

Marking a definitive shift in tone, rising US producer H3nry Thr!ll releases his first single of 2021, 'Don't Mind'. A sleazy, swaggering cut of deep dub-tinged electronica, 'Don't Mind' sees Thr!ll team up with NY-based vocalist Ryan Bauer ('Hurt Someone').

Harnessing an industrial vibe via saw FX and raw, evocative synths, Thr!ll adds depth and breadth to the production with yawning bass lines and popping top end melodies. Tying it all together is Bauer's see-sawing vocal line that swings in and around the composition with a lazy confidence that befits Thr!ll's latest work. The teen producer spoke about the new track and his shift in sonic direction: "This song is a new direction for the Thr!ll sound for 2021! Ryan is such a talented singer and I'm so hyped to release this song with him."

Having smashed through 2020 with a deluge of single releases, a growing army of fans and support from the likes of Don Diablo, Anna Lunoe, Alesso, Oliver Heldens, BIJOU and Spotify's official 'Nasty Bits' playlist selectors, the young stateside producer was on a continual roll over a 12 month period unlike no other in recent memory. With 'Don't Mind' the first from a collection of huge new tracks set to drop over the coming months, Thr!ll shifts gears up another level, focusing his intent on a brand new year and a brave new world.

For more information on everything H3NRY THR!LL, visit www.henrythrill.com.