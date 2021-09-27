H33RA Releases New Single 'Small Talk' Featuring Idris Jones

You may not be familiar with H33RA's name, however the elusive singer-songwriter/producer has already worked with heavy hitters such as "Power" star Rotimi and hit-songwriter MNEK. Boasting a certain vocal prowess, co-signed by none other than R&B star Kehlani, the UK native returns with 'Small Talk', which follows the release of critically-acclaimed sophomore EP: 'Virgo II'.

As the second official collaboration of H33RA's rapidly growing catalogue, he enlists the help of friend and collaborator Idris Jones, a GRM Daily-endorsed, upcoming London rapper who certainly packs a punchline or two. Together, the pair manage to encapsulate the gritty sound of British wave rap while still remaining relevant across the pond. 'Small Talk' undoubtedly contains nuances likened to the 'Toronto sound' and artists such as The Weeknd and Bryson Tiller.

"Don't come with all that small talk 'less you comin' home" - on record, H33RA is nonchalant and arrogant, expressing a zero-tolerance policy, ironically via an infectious, melodious hook. Meanwhile, Jones manages to demonstrate a masterclass in delivery as he ducks and weaves through the pockets of the instrumental, produced by H33RA himself.

With talk of another project on the way from the R&B crooner this winter, spooky hours are almost in session and 'Small Talk' is just scratching the surface.

Watch the music video here: