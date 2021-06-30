H Da Monsta is a force in the music industry as he continues his professionalism at age 34. Born on October 4, 1986, in Canada, Toronto. H Da Monsta now uses his music for more than just influence and sending messages to his fans and followers. What's most interesting about Handel K. Andrew better known as H Da Monsta, is how he is able to balance his musical life with his personal life.

H Da Monsta music is influenced by the music he listens to but has his own unique spin on it. It's a smooth blend of hip-hop, and pop which is very appealing auditorily. His musical style has been well received by fans, as He has released a song titled 'POP SMOKE' on his newly verified SoundCloud account. Featuring CDET, the track has gained over 500k streams in just 5 days. The hard-hitting rap delivery merged with the equally exuberant rhythmic backdrop in perfect harmony has made a powerful impression on the global hip-hop community.

With his unique style and talent, it's only a matter of time before H Da Monsta music is mainstream.

