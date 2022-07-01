Gyakie Teases Forthcoming EP With New Single 'For My Baby'

Ghanaian music sensation, Gyakie is gearing up to release a new EP project and she sets this activity in motion with a brand new single "For My Baby" premiering today across all digital streaming platforms.

"For My Baby" is a smooth-sounding R&B number following closely from her official year debut, 'Something' which was released penultimate week and went on to spark a wave of positive reactions from her fans and pundits in music who have had her on their radar whilst eagerly anticipating a new music drop since her last in 2021.

The track reminded us that Gyakie's sound is only good vibes and nothing but pure joy, further alluding to why she's fast on her way to becoming one of the most formidable breakout stars from the gold coast.

With this new single, Gyakie is intentionally whetting our appetite and setting the mood for what to expect on her forthcoming EP project which will hit stores later in the month. Recall that her debut EP 'SEED' arrived with a frenzy and recorded some breaking feats across different music chart platforms, therefore she will be looking to replicate same success and attain even higher milestones on her sophomore project.

Until then, enjoy Gyakie's new velvety offering and save the date to catch a glimpse of her performances at the very first Afrobeats festival in Germany, alongside the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Stonebwoy on July 9th and 10th in Berlin and Brandenburg.

Listen to the new single here: