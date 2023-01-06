Gwen Stefani, The Black Keys & More to Headline Southern California's BeachLife Festival

Since launching in 2019, BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL has quickly established a reputation for combining the best of Southern California's idyllic culture into a one-of-a-kind immersive experience with something for everyone.

Taking place May 5-7, 2023 on the picturesque waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA, the premier live music, art, and culinary event will feature performances from The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes, among an eclectic group of top talent spanning rock, indie, pop, jam, reggae and more.

Additionally, there will be wide-ranging food and drink offerings from acclaimed chefs and local breweries, unique on-stage dining experiences, art installations and onsite activations highlighting various philanthropic causes, eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives.

The music line-up for Friday, May 5: The Black Keys, Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, LP, The Airborne Toxic Event, Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes), SHAED, The Beaches, Poncho Sanchez, BabyJake, XYZPDQ, Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks) and Devon Baldwin.

The music line-up for Saturday, May 6: Gwen Stefani, Sublime with Rome (special performance of 40oz. to Freedom), Band of Horses, Iration, Dispatch, Sugar Ray, Aly & AJ, Shwayze, Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Tropidelic, Eli Smart, Rainbow Girls, Special C, Kevin Sousa Band, Stacey Dee and Linda Le (Bad Cop Bad Cop) and The 415's.

The music line-up for Sunday, May 7: The Black Crowes, John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), CAAMP, The Head and the Heart, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Trampled by Turtles, The Wailers, Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Donavon Frankenreiter, Winnetka Bowling League, David Ryan Harris, Hearty Har and Poppy Harlo.

3-day and single day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, Captain and Admiral tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now at www.BeachLifeFestival.com. GA tickets are available now starting at $159 (plus fees) for single day and $379 (plus fees) for a 3-day pass.

For a little more, General Admission Plus allows for unlimited ins and outs. For a truly unique luxury experience, BeachLife offers the all-inclusive premium Captain's Pass with privileges such as complimentary catering and beverage offerings, exclusive bungalow, elevated main stage views, parking, commemorative tote bag filled with gifts from our partners and more.

Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights. For added luxury, space and privacy, BeachLife offers a limited number of private cabanas available for purchase. BeachLife also offers multiple ticket insurance options for purchase. All ages are welcome and children ages 5 and under are free with ticketed adult. For detailed descriptions of ticket options, please visit here.

BeachLife was co-founded by local Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with support from Partner and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author) as an alternative offering to the typical festival with high level attention to food and beverage, curation, and detail.

"It's surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup -- what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach," Sanford shares. "These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife. Throw your boardshorts or sundresses on and join us!"

BeachLife will feature music performances on four stages: HighTide Stage, LowTide Stage, RipTide Stage and the SpeakEasy Stage. While the first three stages are standard festival-produced stages on the waterfront, the SpeakEasy Stage is curated by Pennywise frontman Jim Lindberg and provides intimate and stripped-down acoustic performances from an eclectic array of artists from the rock, singer/songwriter, surf, punk, and reggae rock genres.

And while music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, The Daou SideStage Experience provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform.

Hailed as the "best restaurant in the South Bay" by the Orange County Register, The Daou SideStage Experience is the first culinary opportunity of its kind, located on the main stage and serviced by a team of award-winning chefs that curate their menus alongside the artists curating their set lists. This is truly a "one-of-a-kind" rock star dining experience.

In addition to this 5-star dining experience, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a massive craft beer bar with local LA breweries, and multiple bars, lounges, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, accessible to all festival goers.

Philanthropy and community are ever important to BeachLife Festival. BeachLife supports many organizations in Southern California's South Bay community and beyond, specifically as they relate to the preservation of beaches and oceans. With the help of the LA Kings Care Foundation and a number of national and local nonprofit organizations, BeachLife will host events and onsite activations to drive awareness to and help to raise much needed funding for these important causes.

Philanthropic partners for 2023 include Surfrider, Heal The Bay, Wyland Foundation, Redondo Beach Education Foundation and Redondo Beach Police Foundation. BeachLife also supports The Rob Machado Foundation and its dedication to the environment through the BYOB program.

Dubbed "the little festival that could" by Forbes, BeachLife expanded in September 2022 with the inaugural BeachLife Ranch, the only major Country & Americana festival on the beach in Southern California. While different than the surf and skate beach culture, the vibe and rapture are the same: love and respect for the outdoors, nature, friends and community.