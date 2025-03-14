Gwen Stefani Releases 'Bouquet Deluxe' Featuring New Song Co-Written by FINNEAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar Gwen Stefani has shared the deluxe edition of her celebrated fifth studio album: Bouquet Deluxe. Available now via Interscope Records, the expanded release features new song “Still Gonna Love You,” co-written by FINNEAS, as well as acoustic renditions of every track. Listen to it below!

“Still Gonna Love You” is an emotionally bare addition to the Bouquet track list, featuring slowly growing instrumentation and a message of resilience: “You can push me away, go ahead and make your mistakes, I won’t judge you / Nothin’ that you can say if you want me to hate you, I’m still gonna love you.”

"This song is about love,” says Stefani about her newly shared song. “A love that can’t be broken, a love that no matter what is always going to be there, and a love that can always bring you back home.”

Stefani recorded Bouquet backed by a full live band. The idea of life’s seasons, and seeds of hope that you plant, runs throughout Bouquet, serving up endlessly quotable lyrics that are full of clever turns. “Bouquet represents a blend of everything that I’ve ever been and who I’ve evolved into. Each one of the songs was picked like individual flowers to create a bouquet of the past, the present, and the seeds of hope for the future,” said Stefani.

Stefani has brought her new songs to a variety of stages and spaces. Lead single “Somebody Else’s” received an official music video and a grand performance on The Voice. She debuted “Swallow My Tears” on The Today Show and performed the title track “Bouquet” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. And a handful of songs new and old made it into her recent Backyard Garden Party series.

A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, Stefani has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt, and as a multi-platinum solo artist, among numerous other accomplishments. To date, she’s sold more than 100 million track units worldwide. Her 2015 solo album, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Her five-times Platinum solo set Love. Angel. Music. Baby. (with No. 1 hit “Hollaback Girl”) recently received a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue.

Photo Credit: Ellen von Unwerth

