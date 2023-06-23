Gwen Stefani Drops First Solo Single In Two Years 'True Babe'

Gwen Stefani has released her first solo single in two years, "True Babe."

The release marks Stefani's first solo single in two years, following "Slow Clap" and "Let Me Re-Introduce Myself" in 2021.

Stefani, a three-time Grammy Award winner, has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, frontwoman for iconic band No Doubt, and multi-platinum solo artist. To date, she's sold more than 50 million units worldwide. Stefani currently serves as a coach on the 19th season of the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series "The Voice."

Listen to the new single here: