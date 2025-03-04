Gus Englehorn Sets U. S. Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off the release of his new album The Hornbook via Secret City Records, Gus Englehorn is hitting the road for a string of U.S. dates, bringing his surreal, high-energy live show to new audiences. Kicking things off at SXSW in Austin (March 10-15), he’ll then head up the West Coast with stops in Seattle (March 31), Portland (April 1), Salt Lake City (April 3), and wrap up with a special in-store performance in Boise (April 5) at Wylie Records.

The Hornbook is an extraordinary sonic journey that transports listeners through an eclectic mix of influences, fusing '50s golden oldies, '60s garage grit, '70s glam flair, '80s indie irreverence, and '90s lo-fi weirdness. Co-produced by Mark Lawson (Arcade Fire, Timber Timbre) and mixed by Paul Leary of Butthole Surfers, the album expands on Englehorn's ability to craft captivating narratives with a childlike yet poignant perspective.

"When I was writing these songs, it felt like I was making a children's book—every song was a little story," Englehorn explains. "But it also felt like a cipher for our whole world." Each track on The Hornbook offers a unique window into Englehorn's wild imagination. From the mythic railroad saga of "One Eyed Jack Pt. I and Pt. II," to the medieval time-traveling ballad "Thyme," and the whimsical murder mystery "Sweet Marie," the album is a collection of stories that straddle innocence and experience.

"The Itch," the album's focus track, stands out as a self-help anthem that comes to you as an underwater Fantasia that encourages listeners to embrace their inner voice and keep pushing forward. Adding to the album's visual allure, the cover artwork is a creation of renowned German artist Angela Dalinger, whose surreal, dark and humorous imagery perfectly complements Englehorn's fantastical world. The Hornbook is available on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms.

Gus Englehorn Tour Dates

SXSW

March 11 Exclaim! x Project Nowhere Official Showcase @ Swan Dive (8:30PM)

March 14 Jumpstart 17 @ Side Bar (5:30PM)

March 14 Vancerts @ Reem’s Falafel (10:15PM)

March 15 Ethan (Fugitive Visions) @ 1171 Graham St (House Show, 1PM)

March 15 Rocky and the Hair x To'morrow Records @ The ABGB (3:20PM)



March 31 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

April 1 Portland, OR @ Turn Turn Turn

April 3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vantage

April 5 Boise, ID @ Wylie Records (in-store)

About Gus Englehorn

While his journey on this terrestrial plane has taken him from his native Alaska to Utah to Québec to Portland to Hawaii to his current home (for the next five minutes at least), Gus Englehorn is ultimately a citizen of Planet Gus, an uncanny universe created through a big-bang collision between serene beauty and apocalyptic chaos, populated by folkloric heroes, creepy characters, and oversized insects alike. A critically acclaimed indie-rock singer-songwriter, he spent much of his life as a professional snowboarder but always dreamed of writing songs. Accompanied by his wife Estée Preda, his key collaborator with whom he produces his albums and creates music videos, his approach is visceral, subconscious and much like his snowboarding career, risk taking and unapologetic.

Photo Credit: Kealan Shilling

