Gunna Releases New Single 'GOT DAMN'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ending 2024 on a high note, four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna unveils a brand new single entitled “Got Damn” produced by [Aviator Keyz, Bloublood, J Kari, Timpani Beatz] out now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment.

He initially teased a snippet of “Got Damn” at the end of the music video for “HIM ALL ALONG,” inciting anticipation for its arrival among his faithful fanbase. On the track, he flexes his unmatched melodic flow over a synth-laden beat topped off with another head-nodding hook. Making an impact, “Got Damn” finds Gunna in top form as both a rapper and a songwriter.

Extending his global reach, Gunna will kick off 2025 in style when he headlines the exclusive invite-only Heineken House Concert in Johannesburg, South Africa next month.

Meanwhile, “HIM ALL ALONG” continues to be a fan favorite as the video picks up 10 million + views on the music video. Released this year, Gunna’s fifth studio album One of Wun notably marked his first full-length release and 5th top 5 Billboard 200 debut since his 2023 chart topping album a Gift & a Curse. The 20-track album boasted superstar collaborations with Offset, Normani, Leon Bridges and Roddy Ricch - Get it HERE.

ABOUT GUNNA:

Since quietly paving a lane out of Atlanta, Gunna has consistently altered the sound, structure, and very shape of hip-hop, accelerating its future in the process. Born Sergio Kitchens in College Park, GA, the diamond-selling superstar has shaken popular culture, redefining “drip” for a generation, giving “P” a place in the lexicon, and eternally ingraining himself in the conversation. He crossed the unbelievable distance from humble beginnings to performances on Saturday Night Live and two spots on former President Barack Obama’s Playlist. He has reeled in billions of streams, scored dozens of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold plaques, and garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations.

Ascending to the forefront of the game, he earned a rare diamond certification for the seminal Billboard Hot 100 Top 5 smash “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. He notched two consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200 with Wunna [2020] and DS4Ever [2022]. Hailed as “a worthy escapade” by Rolling Stone, the latter marked his highest first-week sales tally to date and yielded the platinum-certified internet-breaking “Pushin P” [feat. Young Thug] with Future. “Pushin P” received GRAMMY® Award nods in the categories of “Best Rap Performance” and “Best Rap Song.” Beyond standout sets on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, his rarity and artistry distinguish him and allow him to ascend musically.

He maintained this momentum in 2023 with the release of his latest album a Gift & a Curse featuring his platinum single “fukumean.” The album notably marked his fourth straight #1 debut on both the Top R&B Hip-Hop/Albums Chart and Top Rap Albums Chart. A Gift & a Curse served as his fourth consecutive Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, 2024 saw Gunna topple the charts with One of Wun—which crashed the Billboard 200 at #2 and emerged as his fifth Top 5 debut and set the stage for his massive THE BITTERSWEET TOUR. With more music and major moves on the horizon, Gunna will continue to change the culture forever.

Photo credit: Nabil Elderkin

Comments