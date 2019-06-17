Gucci Mane Releases New Video For BACKWARDS Featuring Meek Mill

Last week, Gucci Mane debuted his latest track "Backwards ft. Meek Mill" via a world premiere on Beats 1 and today the track is joined by companion video today streaming now on Gucci Mane's YouTube channel.

The video for "Backwards," directed by Terrius Mykel, comes just one week after Gucci Mane released "Love Thru The Computer" featuring Justin Bieber. The track marked the first new release since Gucci Mane's latest album, EVIL GENIUS, was released in December of 2018.

Watch the video here:

EVIL GENIUS includes an array of hot features - including Quavo, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, 21 Savage, and Lil Skies - alongside such hit singles as 3x Platinum certified "Wake Up In The Sky," with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black, the companion video for which, directed by Mars, has proven a true phenomenon, now with over 262 million individual views. EVIL GENIUS also includes "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" and "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)," both tracks are accompanied by hugely popular companion videos: "Solitaire (Feat. Migos & Lil Yachty)" currently boasts 10 million individual YouTube views HERE, while "I'm Not Goin' (Feat. Kevin Gates)" visual has drawn more than 13 million views HERE.

EVIL GENIUS marks Gucci Mane's first full-length release since his prolific 2017 culminated with the acclaimed "EL GATO: THE HUMAN GLACIER." That album followed the RIAA gold certified "MR. DAVIS," highlighted by the 4x platinum hit single, "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," and joined by a massively popular companion video, now boasting over 426 million views at Gucci Mane's official YouTube channel alone.

Gucci Mane - who presented "Best Collaboration" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - recently been featured in GQ's September issue. Other recent cover appearances include the December issue of 032c Magazine and The New York Times Magazine's March 2018 "25 Songs That Tell us Where Music Is Going" feature.





