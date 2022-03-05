Groove Armada Announces Uk Tour Lineup

Renowned for pushing borders beyond genre convention and constraint, Groove Armada have locked in a very special line-up for their final full live UK tour. Opening in Glasgow on the 5th April and closing with two nights at London's Brixton Academy on the 16th and 17th April, the BMG-signed duo take GA25 on the road for a string of sold-out UK dates. Across the dates, they will be joined by some of dance music's leading artists; Norman Jay MBE, Ewan McVicar, PBR Streetgang, Andy Baxter, Arielle Free, Ishmael Ensemble, Luke Una, Hot Blood & Warm DJ's.

Scottish DJ/producer on the ascent, Ewan McVicar will join GA25 for the opening night in Glasgow, while globally influential dance figure Norman Jay MBE will be closing out proceedings for a very special return to London's Brixton Academy.

The stage is set for an almighty celebration as Groove Armada approach a huge milestone and mark the anniversary with a return to the road. New music plays a key part of the GA25 celebrations, with the duo recruiting some of today's leading underground artists to remix their most iconic tracks, packed into a box set celebrating an award winning career that has seen them produce an impressive, record-breaking body of work.

25 years on from their debut, Groove Armada have become one of the most influential and successful dance acts of the 21st century, a position they have maintained, proving to be an influential force in the UK and globally. Over two decades of prolific productions and tireless touring they've proved that it's possible to daringly explore a multitude of sounds while achieving critical and commercial success.

From huge outdoor performances to intimate parties, travelling the world, delivering their diverse dance floor-focused sound to raucous crowds on every continent, the duo have done it all. Despite their extensive list of achievements, there's still plenty of motivation to have another huge party and go the extra mile to make GA25 one to remember, for fans new and old. Tickets can be purchased here. The duo will also release a 25th anniversary box set later this year featuring new music and remixes of their most iconic tracks by some of today's leading underground artists.

Full tour dates & support:

5th April - Glasgow - Barrowland - Ewan McVicar

7th April - Leeds - O2 Academy - PBR Streetgang

8th April - Birmingham - O2 Academy - Andy Baxter

9th April - Manchester - Victoria Warehouse - Luke Una

10th April - Bristol - Motion - Ishmael Ensemble

14th April - Bournemouth - O2 Academy - Warm DJ's

15th April - Cardiff - University Great Hall - Arielle Free

16th April - London - Brixton O2 Academy - Ishmael Ensemble

17th April - London - Brixton O2 Academy - Hot Blood / Norman Jay MBE