Grian Chatten Shares New Single 'All of the People'

Grian Chatten shares his new single, “All Of The People,” the final offering from his debut solo album Chaos For The Fly ahead of its release this Friday, June 30th.

Written by the Fontaines D.C. frontman and co-produced alongside the band’s longstanding producer Dan Carey, “All Of The People” is a misanthropic exercise in catharsis which sees Chatten wrestling with his own faith in humanity.

Grian explains: “’All Of The People’ is the stiff collar tight-fisted hand to the grindstone written where all is blue and everyone is a liar. It is a line of chalk scratched around the world.”

The track arrives alongside a video directed by Sam Taylor, who previously directed the videos for Fontaines D.C.’s “I Love You” and “Roman Holiday”. Speaking of the video, Taylor explains, “Taking inspiration from Lars Von Trier, George Orwell, Billy Wilder, our film analyses loneliness, self-doubt then acceptance, appreciation and human connection. We hope it makes you cry happy/sad tears x”

“All Of The People” is the final of four singles from debut album Chaos For The Fly, following the widespread acclaim for “Last Time Every Time Forever,” “Fairlies” and “The Score.”

Grian Chatten Live

June 30th – Rough Trade, Bristol SOLD OUT

July 2nd – Night & Day, Manchester (re: Piccadilly Records) SOLD OUT

July 4th – Resident Records, Brighton SOLD OUT

July 5th – Rough Trade East, London SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Eimear Lynch