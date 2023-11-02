Greyson Zane Signs to Zodhiac Records

Greyson Zane Signs to Zodhiac Records

alt-rock artist Greyson Zane is excited to announce his signing to Zodhiac Records. Greyson joins the label’s growing roster, which includes artists such as FELICITY, & Jordan Armstrong. Additionally, Greyson has announced his new single, “2 Cool 4 Me.” The song & music video are set to be released on November 14th, 2023.

Produced by Andrew Karpovck, “2 Cool 4 Me” is an energetic anthem to help heal you from the woes of a hard breakup, no matter the situation. Speaking on the new single Greyson shares, “‘2 Cool 4 Me’ is an anthem for those who have been broken up with for someone else ‘better’ and for those who have people in their lives that think they’re better than them. This song is a big f**k you to them because they’re wrong and they know it.”

Fans can pre-save “2 Cool 4 Me” now, here.

About Greyson Zane:

By the time he was of legal drinking age, GREYSON ZANE had lived more musical lives than most artists could ever dream of: playing the Vans Warped Tour, sharing the stage with the likes of Memphis May Fire and Escape the Fate, and recording an album with Tom Denney (A Day to Remember, Pierce the Veil). Now, on his new single “EMO TRASH” (Zodhiac Records), the Orlando-based singer/songwriter lets them all take center stage.

Written in collaboration with fellow central Floridians FELICITY and produced by Andrew Karpovck, “Emo Trash” follows Zane’s debut EP, DEAD @ 16, with a song that’s as sarcastically tongue-in-cheek as it is whole-heartedly genuine – the anthem for a generation of music listeners caught between the good old days and tomorrow’s great unknown.

Zane and FELICITY vocalist Damian Fagiolino trade lines (and references, from genre mainstays Taking Back Sunday to cult classics like Every Avenue), distilling your local emo night into a two-and-a-half-minute sugar bomb set against a backdrop of classic pop-punk spit-shined with modern flair and boisterous gang vocals.

Ultimately, “Emo Trash” is yet another evolution for Zane, who reintroduced himself as a solo artist in 2022 with the hooky “With Ü” and airtight DEAD @ 16 EP. It’s also the first taste from his upcoming EP, a collection of songs that finds the 22-year-old Berklee College of Music student diving deeper into his underground influences while pushing himself forward in new lyrical and musical ways to take on ex-friends, ex-lovers, and even parts of himself he’s outgrown along the way. 

But no matter how far he progresses, there will always be a part of Greyson Zane that’s hungry for more, underwritten by a scrappy DIY mentality that’s gotten him this far at such an early point in his career.



