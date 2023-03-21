Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Black Queen) Announces Debut Solo Tour

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Greg Puciato, former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and man of multiple bands (Killer Be Killed, Jerry Cantrell, and The Black Queen), ventures out on his first solo tour this Spring, with dates stretching across North America.

"Gonna take a big ol' North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas." says Puciato. "I'd love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let's make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I've gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it'll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!"

Puciato released two solo albums over the past few years: 2020's Child Soldier: Creator of God and 2022's Mirrorcell. Partnering with producer Steve Evetts (The Cure, Every Time I Die) for both releases, the albums showcased yet another side to the dynamic and versatile singer. NME described Puciato's music as "straight from the heart," Exclaim said he "excels at what is less expected," and Revolver said the music "surges and soars across genres, sounds and emotions with thrilling abandon."

Joining Puciato for the five-week trek are Escuela Grind (May 3 to 17 and May 30 to June 7), Deaf Club (feat. Justin Pearson of The Locust/Dead Cross) and Trace Amount. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.

Greg Puciato tour dates

May 3 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading

May 4 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone

May 6 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw

May 7 Seattle, WA El Corazon

May 9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

May 10 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

May 12 Minneapolis MN Fine Line

May 14 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

May 16 Warrendale, PA Jergels

May 17 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

May 18 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery

May 20 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PBDT

May 21 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

May 22 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

May 23 Boston, MA The Sinclair

May 25 Nashville, TN Basement East

May 26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

May 27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

May 30 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

May 31 Austin, TX Come and Take It Live

June 1 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory

June 4 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

June 6 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room

June 7 Los Angeles, CA El Rey

11/11/22 Los Angeles, a live album from Puciato's Don Quixote performance, is available for pre-order (https://gregpuciato.bandcamp.com/album/11-11-22-los-angeles) on a number of highly-limited (250 copies) vinyl variants: neon green splatter on clear, blood red over electric blue, neon magenta over milky clear, opaque black on clear with neon orange platter, and black splatter on transparent blood red.

Photo credit: Jim Louvau



share