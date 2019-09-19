Green Day Release Music Video for 'Father of All...'

Rock icons and five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day have released the music video for their lead single "Father Of All..."which you can watch now, below.

"Father Of All..." is the lead track on their forthcoming 13th studio album of the same name, out February 7, 2020 on Reprise/Warner Records. The song has already reached Top 10 at Alternative and Active Rock and is the most added track at both formats for two consecutive weeks, added on over 150 stations.

In addition, Friday morning, starting at 10am local time all general on-sale tickets for Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer's Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson will be available for purchase on GreenDay.com or Ticketmaster.com. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 13 in Paris and will visit cities throughout Europe and the U.K., before heading to the U.S. on July 17 in Seattle, WA. Additionally, Green Day will perform a series of solo dates throughout Europe and Asia. Click here for all dates.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 70 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. Their 1994 breakout album Dookie, which sold over 10 million and achieved diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of #1 hit singles. In 2004, Green Day released the rock opera American Idiot which captured the nation's attention, selling more than 7 million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century." In 2010, a stage adaptation of American Idiot debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

Watch the new music video here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories