Grayscale Debuts 'Not Afraid To Die'

Alternative rock band Grayscale is excited to share their brand new single, “Not Afraid To Die”. The band’s first release since 2021’s Umbra, “Not Afraid To Die” is a synth-fueled track that puts fear into perspective – beneath a soaring and vibrant exterior.

Grayscale has never felt more true to themselves than on their latest single. The band spent the last couple of years writing and dialing in their sound at a deeper level than ever before, and the attention to detail in their craft shines through this track.

“Not Afraid To Die” encapsulates a lot of the unapologetic and immovable nature of Philadelphia families in its lyrics. “It’s a song about mine and my band mates’ upbringing in the northeast. It’s sort of a celebration of our ruggedness and ridiculousness, I suppose,” says Collin Walsh, the band’s lead vocalist.

The lyrics of “Not Afraid To Die” touch on the juxtaposing feelings you experience while growing up - never getting over a fear of heights, but having the painful parts of life break your heart enough to numb your fear of dying. “I wanted to capture the romance of that in a sort of tongue-in-cheek fashion (the only way people from the northeast could ever talk about anything romantically),” says Walsh.

“We have been writing the most authentic music to us, from a storytelling and sonic perspective. We wanted this song to sound like a band playing together in a room. We’ve always been a rock band at our core and we wanted to capture the purest form of that.”

In addition to the single, Grayscale will be debuting a brand new music video for “Not Afraid To Die” today at 2pm ET. Tune in at www.youtube.com/grayscalepa.

Grayscale is on tour now through October 20th with stops in Boston, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Orlando, Dallas, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are on sale and available at www.grayscalepa.com.

Tour Dates:

9/8 – Timonium, MD @ Maryland State Fairgrounds

9/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/12 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/13 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

9/15 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

9/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

9/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/19 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

9/20 – Toronto, ON @ History

9/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

9/23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

9/24 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

9/26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne

9/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

9/28 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/29 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

10/1 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

10/3 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/4 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/7 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort