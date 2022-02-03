Grammy-Nominated Duo Silk Sonic Join Fortnite Video Game

Silk Sonic has officially joined Fortnite as a duo, bringing their signature style to the game in partnership with Fortnite and Atlantic Records. The "Icon Series" launch includes new in-game Outfits for players, a brand new in-game radio station, and a player tournament.

Bruno Mars said: "When Fortnite asked me if I wanted to create an outfit for the game, I asked, 'Are CGI muscles off the table?' They said 'no.' I said 'deal.' I'll see you on the Island."

Anderson .Paak said: "When Fortnite agreed to give Bruno CGI muscles, I said, I'm in. He could use the help, so I support it. And it makes me cool. Win, win."

Nate Nanzer, VP of Global Partnerships, Epic Games said: "Bruno and Anderson are long-time Fortnite favorites, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Fortnite's Icon Series. The Icon Series is a celebration of the most dynamic figures in culture -- Silk Sonic's entry will allow players to express themselves as the iconic duo with reactive signature style Outfits and accessories, and to discover new music through the new 'Icon Radio' station"

Kevin Weaver, President, Atlantic Records, West Coast, said: "Gaming has become a key touchpoint for music marketing and it's crucial that we're meeting fans where they live - which means hours and hours of immersive gameplay on platforms like Fortnite. Working with the band to execute their creative vision, for this incredible multi-faceted and first of a kind activation with our amazing partners at Epic Games, has been such a massively rewarding experience and I can't wait to see it all brought to life."

The first of its kind, 'Icon Radio' launches today - players can turn on the new station inside cars and listen to tracks from "An Evening with Silk Sonic" - with one and only Bootsy Collins as the radio host. The station will also feature other popular Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak tracks.

The official 'Silk Sonic Set' Outfits - which will allow players to select either Bruno Mars or Anderson .Paak as their in-game character style - will launch in the game on February 10th at 7PM ET. Fortnite fans will have the chance to get early access to the new Outfits and the duos' signature Silk Sonic Spray by competing in the Silk Sonic Cup tournament. The tournament will kick off on February 7th.

Individually, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are long time Fortnite favorites. In September 2020, Anderson .Paak performed a 'Spotlight Concert Series' in the game, and in April 2021, Bruno Mars' 'Leave The Door Open' Emote (a dance players can perform in the game) came to Fortnite.

