Grammy Award Winning Reggae Band Inner Circle Releases Official Remix To 'Riches Wii A Pree'

Inner Circle, the Bad Boys of Reggae just released the official Remix to their hit song Riches Wii A Pree. Featured on the remix with Inner Circle are Snow and Teejay. The original Riches Wii A Pree was released with Inner Circle and Teejay in January 2022 and has over one million plays on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and over one millions views on YouTube.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is also world renewed for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

Collaborating with Inner Circle on the remix is Snow and Teejay. Snow had major success in the early 90's with the hit song Informer. Teejay the dancehall star is also known for his single Rags to Riches.

"Riches Wii A Pree did so well that we wanted to continue the reggae vibes and bring back that old feeling of the Jamaican Dancehall. It is a reflection from the good old days when people were dancing and having fun feeling the irie vibes. With everything going on in the world today we wanted to bring a breath of fresh air," said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

" We are honored to still be on the cutting edge of the music industry for over 50 years," said Roger Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

For the Riches Wii A Pree remix, please visit https://ingrv.es/riches-wii-a-pree-zhk-8

Inner Circle will also be performing the remix at their upcoming Florida Tour Dates:

· Feel Good Music Fest (Miami) on September 18

· Jerk and Curry Fest (St. Augustine on September 24

· Beaches OctoberFest (Jacksonville) on October 7

· Florida Jerk Festival (Orlando) on October 23

For more information please visit www.BadBoysofReggae.com or Instagram @badboysofreggae or Facebook @innercircle.