Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'

Songwriter/producer Little Monarch shares her whimsical new single “Same Old." Little Monarch (Casey Kalmenson) is effortlessly cool on the track, delivering a sly call out: “Keep fing with the same old energy, but it wasn’t good for you” with willowy, blues-imbued vocals.

Wide groovy synths and a jazz-bar piano play out over the track’s funky bassline, demonstrating Kalmenson's acute instincts as a producer. She finds her groove between each syncopated beat, crafting a uniquely fresh and retro sound.

"Same Old" follows Little Monarch's track "Tears" and an extensive tour playing in Gracie Abrams band. The tour included multiple opening act performances for Taylor Swift on the Eras stadium tour. "Tears" combines pieces of soul, jazz, and indie pop to create a sunshine filled sonic reminder to let go of control and find your own place in the flow.

“Tears” opens with a laid back, mellow essence. Tranquil guitars mesh with Little Monarch’s airy vocals to form a warm, inviting tone. As the track builds so does the soulfulness as a molten guitar line comes vibrantly alive.

Finally cresting to a frenetic peak “Tears” unfolds allowing the crunchy guitar riff, rattling snares, and a tinkling piano to form the perfect symphonic finale. Little Monarch holds nothing back vocally as she croons “I won’t run from my desires / won’t you come my way?” In the track’s accompanying music video Little Monarch soaks up some sun as she cruises through Los Angeles in a champagne colored convertible with cherry red interior.

Little Monarch, the brainchild of LA-based multi-talented artist Casey Kalmenson, continues to captivate with her unique blend of indie pop, soul, jazz, and funk. Recognized for her exceptional songwriting, production, and vocal abilities, she has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Daisy The Great, Jessie Ware, Far East Movement, Parra for Cuva and more.

Little Monarch found viral success as a solo artist with her debut single "No Matter What," which has wracked up over 25 million streams across platforms. “Strike,” her latest standout track, is a testament to Little Monarch’s mastery in crafting uplifting and hypnotizing narratives through her music. That song alone has already accumulated over 5 million streams across platforms in the short time since its release. “Strike” made waves in The Family Stallone and notable campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and Shiseido Cosmetics.

Kalmenson’s reach extends beyond the studio. As Little Monarch, she has seen her work feature prominently in a variety of TV networks and film projects. These include major networks such as ABC, CBS, MTV, and VH1. Her music graced popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, All American: Homecoming, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Love At First Lie, and Love Is Blind. With a sound as captivating as a summer sunset, Little Monarch continues to shine in the music industry, resonating with audiences globally.

Photographer Credit: Adam Brown