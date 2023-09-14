Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'

Little Monarch found viral success as a solo artist with her debut single "No Matter What."

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'

Songwriter/producer Little Monarch shares her whimsical new single “Same Old." Little Monarch (Casey Kalmenson) is effortlessly cool on the track, delivering a sly call out: “Keep fing with the same old energy, but it wasn’t good for you” with willowy, blues-imbued vocals.

Wide groovy synths and a jazz-bar piano play out over the track’s funky bassline, demonstrating Kalmenson's acute instincts as a producer.  She finds her groove between each syncopated beat, crafting a uniquely fresh and retro sound.

"Same Old" follows Little Monarch's track "Tears" and an extensive tour playing in Gracie Abrams band. The tour included multiple opening act performances for Taylor Swift on the Eras stadium tour. "Tears" combines pieces of soul, jazz, and indie pop to create a sunshine filled sonic reminder to let go of control and find your own place in the flow.  

“Tears” opens with a laid back, mellow essence. Tranquil guitars mesh with Little Monarch’s airy vocals to form a warm, inviting tone. As the track builds so does the soulfulness as a molten guitar line comes vibrantly alive.

Finally cresting to a frenetic peak “Tears” unfolds allowing the crunchy guitar riff, rattling snares, and a tinkling piano to form the perfect symphonic finale. Little Monarch holds nothing back vocally as she croons “I won’t run from my desires / won’t you come my way?” In the track’s accompanying music video Little Monarch soaks up some sun as she cruises through Los Angeles in a champagne colored convertible with cherry red interior. 

Little Monarch, the brainchild of LA-based multi-talented artist Casey Kalmenson, continues to captivate with her unique blend of indie pop, soul, jazz, and funk. Recognized for her exceptional songwriting, production, and vocal abilities, she has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, including Daisy The Great, Jessie Ware, Far East Movement, Parra for Cuva and more. 

Little Monarch found viral success as a solo artist with her debut single "No Matter What," which has wracked up over 25 million streams across platforms. “Strike,” her latest standout track, is a testament to Little Monarch’s mastery in crafting uplifting and hypnotizing narratives through her music. That song alone has already accumulated over 5 million streams across platforms in the short time since its release. “Strike” made waves in The Family Stallone and notable campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and Shiseido Cosmetics.

Kalmenson’s reach extends beyond the studio. As Little Monarch, she has seen her work feature prominently in a variety of TV networks and film projects. These include major networks such as ABC, CBS, MTV, and VH1. Her music graced popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, All American: Homecoming, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Love At First Lie, and Love Is Blind. With a sound as captivating as a summer sunset, Little Monarch continues to shine in the music industry, resonating with audiences globally.

Photographer Credit: Adam Brown



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single Photo
Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single

Ahead of the release of his Erskine Records/Giant Music debut album, Come June, acclaimed L.A.-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland has released “Here Comes the Comeback” the third single from the project, which features backing vocals from Harry Styles. It follows the album’s title track and recent single “Bluebells.'

2
KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem Never Wanna Know” Photo
KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem 'Never Wanna Know”

Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – is entering her unbothered era with new blasé anthem “never wanna know” which will be on her forthcoming EP SPILT MILK. With the release of SPILT MILK on the horizon, KiNG MALA will also be going out on a short headline run before the holidays. Check out tour dates!

3
Erase Theory Shares New Single Man Overboard Photo
Erase Theory Shares New Single 'Man Overboard'

Written and produced by Sahyoun himself with additional production from Jonathan Dolese, “Man Overboard” reflects on a transitional period of Sahyoun’s life where he was working a “day job” at a construction site polishing floors to make ends meet. He found himself questioning what his real purpose in the world was.

4
Elton John & More Join Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones New Album Photo
Elton John & More Join Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones' New Album

Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks. “Live By The Sword” features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City HallFree Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast TourVideo: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour
Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'
Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAsVideo: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD