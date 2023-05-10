Grace Potter Finds Her Truth on 'Mother Road'

Pottter will release her fifth studio LP Mother Road via Fantasy Records on August 18, 2023.

Grace Potter, "one of the greatest living voices in rock today" (SPIN), will release her fifth studio LP Mother Road via Fantasy Records on August 18, 2023. An audacious and heart-pounding map of the soul, Mother Road finds Grace deconstructing her deepest fears and darkest regrets, charting the fallout with brutal honesty and emotional daring. Today, she shares the first single, the inviting, irresistibly twangy title track, "Mother Road."

Grace Potter on the meaning of Mother Road:

"In Grapes of Wrath, John Steinbeck called Route 66 the 'The Mother of all roads...the road of flight.' As I zeroed out my odometer and started west on my road trip across the US, I hoped that driving the road of flight would give me a bird's eye view of my life. But it didn't take long to realize that I was not flying; I was running away.

In the solitude, I found myself smashing open the piggy bank of deeply-buried memories. Those gems of my real-life exploits spilled into my creative consciousness and emboldened me to write an album that reaches far beyond what actually happened-launching me down the alternate-reality roads of what could have happened."

Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek) and recorded at RCA's famed Studio A in Nashville and Topangadise in Topanga, CA, Mother Road follows Grace's 2019's acclaimed, 2X GRAMMY-nominated album, Daylight.

Throughout the album's 10 original tracks, Grace, along with contributions from a top-flight band including guitarist Nick Bockrath, bassist Tim Deaux, drummer Matt Musty, pedal steel guitarist Dan Kalisher, and keyboardist Benmont Tench, commands an expansive soundscape of soulful rock, roots, funk, country, and R&B.

Mother Road's myriad high points include the searing "Ready Set Go," which ricochets with stinging slide guitar and attitude to burn; "Lady Vagabond," a paean to anti-heroines everywhere; the self-deceptive "Rose Colored Rearview;" the spirit-purifying "All My Ghosts;" and the album's wild, theatrical finale, "Masterpiece."

At the album's center is "Little Hitchhiker," a beautifully detailed story-song co-written by superstar songwriter Natalie Hemby, which poignantly re-imagines the time nine-year-old Potter ran away from home, a profound experience that sparked much of Mother Road's narrative.

Grace is currently on tour throughout the U.S. For the complete itinerary and full ticketing information visit here.

Grace Potter - 2023 Tour Dates:

May 11 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall w/Jaime Wyatt
May 12 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach w/Jaime Wyatt
May 13 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall at Spartanburg Memorial w/Devon Gilfillian
May 17 - Isle of Palms - SC - The Windjammer's NURTRL Beach Stage w/Devon Gilfillian
May 18 - Isle of Palms - SC - The Windjammer's NURTRL Beach Stage w/Devon Gilfillian
May 19 - Savannah, GA - District Live w/Devon Gilfillian
May 20 - Beaufort, NC - Beaufort Music Festival
May 21 - Knoxville, TN - Southern Skies Music Festival
Jun 8 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
Jun 9 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's
Jun 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks (supporting Big Head Todd and the Monsters)
Jun 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre
Jun 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Sparkyard Sound Series
Jun 24 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top Music Festival
Aug 12 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Resort
Sep 1- Snowmass, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Sep 15 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum
Sep 16 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum
Oct 1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
Mar 18 - 22, 2024 - Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea



