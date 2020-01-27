Governors Ball Announces By-Day Lineup + Single-Day Tickets

Founders Entertainment is excited to announce the sale of single day tickets in conjunction with the unveiling of the by day lineups for the 2020 Governors Ball Music Festival. Taking place Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th on beautiful Randall's Island Park, New York City's very own homegrown fest will celebrate the major 10-year milestone with a stellar lineup featuring performances from Tame Impala, Missy Elliott (first major NYC headline show in over a decade), Flume, Vampire Weekend, Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, BANKS, and many more. Lineups for each day can be found below.

Single Day GA and VIP tickets on sale tonight at 12:00 AM Midnight ET via GovBall.com

Special pricing for single-day GA and VIP tickets at $115 and $225 respectively available for 24 hours only, ending at 12:00 AM ET, Wednesday, January 29th

3-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) available now

via GovBall.com while supplies last!

Aside from announcing the by-day lineup and sale of single-day tickets, Governors Ball is also pleased to let festival-goers know that the 2020 festival will also bring a big upgrade to their experience with the deployment of flushable toilets throughout the festival grounds. The vacuum flush toilets will provide a vastly more pleasant experience for patrons while also being more sustainable and environmentally friendly than traditional porta-potties.

The upcoming 10th edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival marks a major milestone for an event that originated as a shared pipe-dream between New Yorkers in their early 20s who wanted to see their city play host to a music festival on par with the world's best live music events. Deemed "A Festival With A New York Heart" by The New York Times, Governors Ball began modestly as a one-day inaugural affair in 2011, and has grown into a weekend-long annual tradition enjoyed by music fans from around North America and the world at large.

Described as "the East Coast's only true great summer festival" by Rolling Stone, and "a true melting pot of cultures, styles and sounds" by Variety, the crowds, sights, delicious eats found each year at Governors Ball are emblematic of the great city the festival calls home. The 2020 edition will again feature a signature lineup of the best food NYC has to offer, as well as craft cocktails, beer, lawn games, surprise pop-up performances from subway and street performers, eye-catching art installations, and more.

Throughout Governors Ball's history, Founders Entertainment has strived to provide a thoroughly positive experience for attendees. As part of that commitment, for the 2020 event Governors Ball has announced upgrades to VIP programming, festival site and experience improvements, and a new age policy requiring persons under 18 years of age to attend with an adult aged 21 or older. Visit GovBall.com/newagepolicy and GovBall.com/vipexperience for details on the new age policy and VIP programming respectively.

Founders Entertainment is honored to once again bring those special touches and attention to detail to Governors Ball patrons at the festival grounds on Randall's Island Park (supported, maintained and programmed by the Randall's Island Park Alliance www.randallsisland.org). In addition to being accessible by MTA bus, bike, cab, Williamsburg shuttle, and ferry service from Mid-Town Manhattan to and from the festival grounds, the festival is accessible to pedestrians via the RFK Bridge, the 103rd street footbridge, and the Bronx Randall's Island Connector.

FRIDAY * JUNE 5

TAME IMPALA * STEVIE NICKS * MILEY CYRUS

FOALS * KHRUANGBIN * BANKS * DANNY BROWN

ALESSIA CARA * MADEON * PINK SWEAT$

SNAIL MAIL * CUCO * TONES AND I * MUNA

NANCY WHANG (LCD SOUNDSYSTEM) * SASHA SLOAN

FRANKIE COSMOS * MAXO KREAM * CHASE ATLANTIC

NASTY CHERRY * KOTA THE FRIEND * POPPY JEAN CRAWFORD

SATURDAY * JUNE 6

FLUME * VAMPIRE WEEKEND * ELLIE GOULDING

PORTUGAL. THE MAN * CARLY RAE JEPSEN

OF MONSTERS AND MEN * BLEACHERS * GRYFFIN

EARTHGANG *OLIVER TREE * STEVE LACY

PINEGROVE * ALEC BENJAMIN * PUP * POOLSIDE

SLOWTHAI * JAY SOM * CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE * MAX

LAUNDRY DAY * CHIIILD * ALMOST MONDAY

SUNDAY * JUNE 7

MISSY ELLIOTT * SOLANGE * RÜFÜS DU SOL * H.E.R.

SUMMER WALKER * JON BELLION * MAREN MORRIS

SWAE LEE * MILKY CHANCE * YBN CORADE * A R I Z O N A

GIRL TALK * DOMINIC FIKE * DAVE * CHARLY BLISS

PRINCESS NOKIA * FONTAINES D.C. * BLACK MIDI * 99 NEIGHBORS

JOHNNY UTAH * YEEK * RYLAND JAMES * HAND MADE HOUSE





