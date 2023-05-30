Gorillaz Announce Limited Run of Fall 2023 U.S. Shows

The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM local time.

By:
Gorillaz announce The Getaway, a series of four U.S. shows slated for this Fall, with support from KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf.

The Getaway will be the final run of U.S. dates in support of the band’s recently released smash album Cracker Island, and will kick off on Sunday, September 10 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with stops at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday, September 13 and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre in Chicago on September 16, before wrapping up on Tuesday, September 19 at Boston’s Fenway Park. 

The Fall dates find 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel on the run in the U.S., having packed into their van following Gorillaz’ recent back-to-back Coachella performances – the first of which inspired The Los Angeles Times to proclaim, “Gorillaz rule Day 1,” the second described by Uproxx as “electrifying” – and their highly successful 2022 World Tour led by Damon Albarn and the 14-piece live band, aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale on Wednesday, May 31st at 10 AM local time. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 2nd at 10 AM local time at Gorillaz.com. 

The Gorillaz live experience — hailed by Rolling Stone as "an overwhelming pop spectacle, with Damon Albarn's steady presence to keep the audience focused” — draws on 20+ years of genre-bending, paradigm-shifting, consistently innovative musical brilliance.

Since their creation at the hands of Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, guitarist Noodle and drummer Russel Hobbs have amassed an unparalleled arsenal of classic tunes including “Clint Eastwood,” “Rock The House," “Feel Good Inc.,” “Dirty Harry,” “Kids With Guns,” “Stylo,” “On Melancholy Hill,” “Andromeda,” “Tranz,” “Momentary Bliss,” “Désolé,” “New Gold,” and literally dozens more.

The BRIT and GRAMMY Award-winning band’s albums include this year’s chart-topping Cracker Island, Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), Plastic Beach (2010), The Fall (2011), Humanz (2017), The Now Now (2018) and Song Machine – Season One: Strange Timez (2020).

A truly global phenomenon, Gorillaz have achieved success in entirely ground-breaking and unique ways, touring the world from San Diego to Syria, Montevideo to Manchester and winning numerous awards including the coveted Jim Henson Creativity Honor. The band is recognized by The Guinness Book of World Records as the planet’s Most Successful Virtual Act.

GORILLAZ The Getaway Shows Fall 2023

Sun, Sep 10 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium
Wed, Sep 13 – Austin, TX – Q2 Stadium
Sat, Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue, Sep 19 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
 
KAYTRANADA, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf to support on all dates.



