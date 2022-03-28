Gooseberry Share Title Track From Debut EP 'Broken Dance'

4-piece NYC-based band Gooseberry share their single, "Broken Dance," off of their EP Broken Dance out May 6th. A gentle exploration into a more blues/indie rock sound, "Broken Dance" is a song about ambition, failure, and regret that has the sonic tinges of Cage the Elephant and early Alex Turner.

A melancholic slow burner, the narrative follows the story of a young artist who sets off with a romantic partner to find success on the horizon. What unfolds is not only an account of the failure of those dreams ("We tried to make it, but somehow time was taken away from me"), but also an admission that the pursuit of those dreams came at the expense of someone else ("....and I never let you breathe...This dance, let's break it. All those dreams were mine anyway").

On the track, the band says, "this is a song about the man who sets out to be someone and the woman who finds herself but a prop on which to lean. An upright piano sits in the foreground of this piece, undergirding the story as it unravels. A melancholic violin and a lilting guitar move through the shadows. The song's bright enthusiasm for the future quickly dissolves into a chaotic expression of despair and regret."

Gooseberry recorded this debut EP at their own studio and partly at Red Panda Recordings. The mixes were then brought to life by audio engineer dynamo, James Meslin (Dream Theater), and mastered by Colatura's Jennica Best.

Listen to the new single here: