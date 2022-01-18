Goose Release New Single 'Borne'

Connecticut rock band Goose announce a return to New York City for their inaugural appearance at one of the most iconic venues in the world, Radio City Music Hall.

On Saturday, June 25th, the band will take the stage at the legendary 6,000 seat theatre for a milestone three-set performance, including one acoustic set and two electric sets. The concert is yet another quantum leap for the dynamic quintet, currently in the midst of a 25-date winter tour.

Initial Radio City Music Hall tickets will be available through a lottery, with a request period starting today, Tuesday, January 18th at 12 PM ET through Wednesday, January 19th at 5 PM ET. Winners will be notified before a venue presale on Thursday, January 20th from 10 AM ET to 10 PM ET. The general onsale begins Friday, January 28th at 10 AM ET.

"Performing at a historic venue like Radio City Music Hall is a dream come true for all of us! I can't thank our fans enough for getting us here," said drummer Ben Atkind.

Goose is celebrating the announcement with the release of a new studio single, "Borne." Ruminating on the complexities of artistry, the song grapples with the self-doubt that emerges as a product of the creative process. A sanguine take on a common artist's dilemma, the charming track is a reminder to all of us to keep pushing forward.

"Borne is a pretty unfiltered breath of newness; a beginning statement," said guitarist, lead singer Rick Mitarotonda. "The song is a declaration to oneself to remember to not overthink things and make them more than they should be. It's a reminder to try to be honest, and to let our work be what it is."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

JANUARY

26 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

27 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA (Sold Out)

28 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (Sold Out)

29 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA (Sold Out)

30 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

FEBRUARY

2 - Midtown Ballroom - Bend, OR (Sold Out)

3 + 4 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR (Sold Out)

5 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA (Sold Out)

7 - Elm - Bozeman, MT (Sold Out)

9 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

10 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

11 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY (Sold Out)

12 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

MARCH

1 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC (Sold Out)

3 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC (Sold Out)

4 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN (Sold Out)

5 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN (Sold Out)

7 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

9 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

10 - Agora Theatre and Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

11 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

12 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA (Sold Out)

APRIL

29 - Salvage Station - Asheville, NC

JUNE

25 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY