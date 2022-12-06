Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local).
Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has announced Spring Tour 2023, a five-week journey visiting 14 cities across the US set to get underway March 23, 2023, at Boston, MA's Roadrunner and then traverse the nation through late April.
The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT's The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA's Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA's The Warfield (April 27-28).
A ticket request lottery for all newly announced Spring Tour 2023 shows begins today, December 6, at 12 noon (ET) at www.goosetheband.com/tour and will continue through Wednesday, December 7, at 5 pm (ET). Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday, December 8 from 10 am-10 pm (local).
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local). A variety of VIP packages and accommodation discounts will also be available. For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.
In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each Spring Tour 2023 ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For more information, please visit backline.care.
This week also sees Goose marking yet another milestone in what has proven a momentous 2022 with their first-ever live performance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set for Wednesday, December 7 at 11:35 pm (ET)/10:35 pm (CT) (check local listings).
2022 has unquestionably been a career-defining year for Goose and their one-of-a-kind brand of rousing songcraft and spirited improvisational performance, highlighted by the release of their critically acclaimed new album, DRIPFIELD, high-profile TV performances on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS Saturday Morning, an eight-show co-headline run alongside Trey Anastasio Band, and much more.
Headline shows resume later this month with the band's annual "Goosemas" celebration, set for December 16 and 17 at Broomfield, CO's 1STBANK Center, followed by a very special two-night New Year's Eve run at Cincinnati, OH's Andrew J. Brady Music Center on December 30 and 31. Most dates are already sold out - for remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.
Goose will precede their Spring Tour 2023 with a sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater, set for March 8-12, 2023. In addition, Goose will also be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming 2023 festivals and events, including Dead & Company's annual Playing In The Sand in Riviera Cancun, MX (January 14-17, 2023), Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival (March 2-5, 2023), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (June 22-25, 2023), Garrettsville, OH's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (June 29- July 1, 2023), and Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 26-30).
Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).
GOOSE TOUR DATES
DECEMBER 2022
16 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)
17 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center (SOLD OUT)
19 - Boulder, CO - The Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)
30 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)
31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center (SOLD OUT)
JANUARY 2023
14-17 - Riviera Cancun, MX - Playing in the Sand † (SOLD OUT)
MARCH 2023
2-5 - Okeechobee, FL - Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival †
8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
9 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
10 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
11 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
12- Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)
23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
APRIL 2023
1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co.
13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
16 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
18 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
19 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm
21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
22 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
25 - Eugene, OR - The McDonald Theatre
27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
29 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
JUNE 2023
22-25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest †
29-7/1 - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival †
JULY 2023
26-30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest †
† Festival Appearance
From This Author - Michael Major
December 5, 2022
Joshua’s work has been featured by Lincoln Center’s BROADWAY’S FUTURE SONGBOOK, Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre’s VILLAGE VOICES, and the Cutting Room. He was a top 5 nominee for the Marvin Hamlisch International Music Awards in 2021 and has recently received the Horace W. Goldsmith Fellowship.
Zoe Sky Jordan Shares 'Just Fine' & 'Achievement of Youth'
December 5, 2022
The title track, 'Selfish', kicks in with echoey, haunting piano and synths trailing a diary style confession which reveals a main plotline of Zoe Sky Jordan’s new album. Penned during the pandemic, which saw Zoe and her husband move in with her parents for seven months, the album is reflective, introspective, investigative and dissective.
Sarantos Releases New Album & Surprise Holiday Single
December 5, 2022
Sarantos is a chart-topping musician, singer-songwriter and philanthropist, based in Chicago. With international iTunes and radio chart hits, in addition to over 350K Spotify streams, he continues to expand his musical portfolio by experimenting and creating innovative music that moves people. Listen to the new releases now!
ATI Releases Fresh New Song 'Mixed Signals'
December 5, 2022
Hailing from one of the great music capitals in the country, Metro Atlanta, singer-songwriter and producer, ATI, is a creative force. Her new single, “Mixed Signals”, gives a respectful nod to the 90’s R&B greats, while blending her unmistakable vocals and new wave R&B style.
Jesus Piece Release New Single 'An Offering To The Night'
December 5, 2022
“An Offering To The Night” is caustic and an exercise in tension-and-release riffage from the guitar team of David Updike and John DiStefano. Bassist Anthony Marinaro and drummer Luis Aponte (LU2K)’s groove-work is as off-kilter as it is distinct and bombastic. At the heart of it all, vocalist Aaron Heard brings the pain with force mental trauma.